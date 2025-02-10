‘Smart, Greener, Together ‘ Manish Walia Of Delta Electronics On Automation And Sustainability In India’s Manufacturing Sector

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s Vinit Motra, Manish Walia, Head of the Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG) at Delta Electronics India, shared insights on how advanced technologies are shaping India’s manufacturing sector.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX’s Vinit Malhotra, Manish Walia, Head of the Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG) at Delta Electronics India, shared insights on how advanced technologies are shaping India’s manufacturing sector. With over 30 years of industry experience, Walia highlighted the role of Industry 4.0 innovations, sustainability, and the contribution of SMEs to India’s industrial growth.

Driving Industry 4.0 with AI, IoT, and Robotics

Discussing Delta Electronics’ integration of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and robotics, Walia emphasized how these innovations are transforming manufacturing processes. “We’ve been incorporating high-tech solutions within our manufacturing spaces, helping boost India’s fast-growing manufacturing sector,” he said.

He highlighted that the sector’s current contribution of 16-17% to India’s GDP is expected to reach 25% due to supportive policies and government incentives.

Expanding Automation in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

Walia acknowledged the challenges faced by manufacturers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities when adopting automation. “Most automation business has traditionally focused on tier 1 cities, but this is changing as industries expand to smaller regions,” he said.

Delta Electronics is strategically supporting this transition by working directly with manufacturers and partners. “We are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and training the workforce through partnerships with engineering colleges and skill development centers,” he added.

Empowering SMEs to Scale and Compete

Recognizing the critical role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India’s manufacturing ecosystem, Walia stressed the need for collaboration rather than competition between large enterprises and SMEs. “SMEs contribute 35-40% to India’s manufacturing sector. They are essential for the supply chain and play a key role in delivering advanced solutions to consumers and for exports,” he noted.

Delta’s automation solutions help SMEs enhance productivity, efficiency, and competitiveness by providing advanced tools and technology.

Building Smart Factories in India

Walia elaborated on Delta’s role in developing smart factories. “We have a significant manufacturing setup in southern India and are expanding our research and development operations in Bangalore,” he revealed.

Smart manufacturing involves interconnected systems where data from various devices is collected and analyzed to optimize processes. Delta is leveraging this interconnected ecosystem to help manufacturers fine-tune their operations and achieve better outcomes.

Sustainability Through Automation

Sustainability is a key focus for Delta Electronics. “Our motto, ‘Smarter, Greener, Together,’ reflects our commitment to energy-efficient solutions,” Walia said.

Delta invests heavily in R&D to develop high-efficiency products and comprehensive solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact. “It’s also about how consumers use and save energy responsibly,” he emphasized.

Government Initiatives Driving Automation Adoption

Walia praised government initiatives like Make in India and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for accelerating automation adoption. “The PLI schemes have driven significant investments across multiple sectors, including mobile and electronics manufacturing,” he noted.

These initiatives are crucial for scaling up India’s manufacturing capabilities and positioning the country as a global manufacturing hub.

Emerging Technologies Shaping the Future

Highlighting the transformative role of emerging technologies, Walia spoke about the importance of AI, machine learning, and digital twins in manufacturing. “We are moving from discrete to interconnected automation. Digital twins allow us to simulate production environments, improving efficiency and reducing changeover time,” he explained.

Delta Electronics is incorporating these technologies from the design stage to ensure advanced solutions for process lines and manufacturing environments.

A Vision for the Future

As India’s manufacturing sector gears up for significant growth, Walia reaffirmed Delta Electronics’ commitment to driving innovation and sustainability. “We will continue working hard to bring the best solutions to the Indian market and support the government’s vision for a $5 trillion economy,” he concluded.

The conversation offered valuable insights into Delta Electronics’ pivotal role in shaping India’s manufacturing landscape, fostering sustainability, and empowering SMEs to thrive in a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem.

