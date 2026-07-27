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Home > India News > Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe

Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe

IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight with 194 onboard makes an emergency landing in Rajkot after smoke was detected in the cargo hold; all passengers safe as aircraft undergoes inspection.

Rajkot Airport declares an emergency after an IndiGo flight from Dubai reports smoke on board. (Photo: X)
Rajkot Airport declares an emergency after an IndiGo flight from Dubai reports smoke on board. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-27 17:54 IST

A flight of the IndiGo airline which was going from Dubai to Mumbai was diverted to Rajkot Airport due to the presence of smoke in the cargo compartment of the plane on Monday. The plane, which is of the Airbus A321 model and was flying as Flight IGO1452, had made an emergency landing upon receiving an emergency call from the pilot through Air Traffic Control regarding smoke in the plane. 

According to the officials of the airport at Rajkot, an emergency alert was received at about 2.45 pm. Following standard safety procedures, a full emergency was declared at the airport. The aircraft landed safely at 3.27 pm.

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“Flight IGO1452, aircraft type A321, operating from Dubai to Mumbai, was diverted to Rajkot due to smoke detected in the cargo hold area,” an airport official said.

All Passengers and Crew Members Safe

The flight had 194 people onboard, which also included passengers and crew members. The airport authorities confirmed that everyone onboard was safely evacuated after the aircraft landed. 

“All passengers have disembarked safely. There were 194 passengers and crew on board. Arrangements have been made for all of them in the arrival hall of the international terminal,” Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah said.

Emergency teams comprising fire tenders, ambulances, rescue trucks and doctors were quickly called to the airport. Local hospitals and police officials were informed about the emergency situation as per the emergency protocol.

IndiGo Aircraft Inspection Underway

After the plane made the emergency landing, technical teams carried out the inspection of the plane to find out the cause of the smoke detection. According to officials, no fire was detected on the plane. Inspector KP Taretiya of the Airport Police Station told PTI that due to suspicion of smoke in the plane, the pilot made an emergency landing.

“The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely,” Taretiya said.

IndiGo said an inspection of the aircraft was being carried out before it could return to service. The airline also confirmed that arrangements were being made for an alternate flight to take passengers to Mumbai.

“An inspection of the aircraft is currently underway before it is cleared to resume operations,” IndiGo said in the statement.

“…In the meantime, we are assisting our customers and making all necessary arrangements to ease the waiting time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation. At IndiGo, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our utmost priority,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

Passengers Await Clearance Inside Rajkot Airport Terminal

Though Rajkot Airport has the facility for its international terminal, international flights have not been operated yet due to the lack of immigration and customs facilities. The passengers had been requested to stay inside the airport terminal for this reason.

According to Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah, the passengers cannot leave the terminal except in case of any medical emergencies.

This incident led to some trouble for the travellers; however, it was a priority for the concerned airport and IndiGo authorities that the safety of the passengers should be considered first.

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Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe
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Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe

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Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe
Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe
Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe
Smoke Detected Mid-Air: IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Diverted to Rajkot, All 194 Passengers Safe

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