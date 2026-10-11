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Home > India News > Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here

Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a passenger’s electronic device. The crew brought the situation under control as passengers faced a frightening ordeal.

IndiGo Flight Diverted To Hyderabad (Image: X)
IndiGo Flight Diverted To Hyderabad (Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 19:09 IST

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after smoke was detected coming from a passenger’s personal electronic device onboard, triggering a tense situation inside the aircraft. The flight landed safely at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), while the cabin crew managed to bring the situation under control.

Flight 6E 6115 was operating on October 11, 2026, when the incident occurred. Preliminary information suggested that a passenger’s power bank may have caught fire, but IndiGo did not confirm the type of device involved.

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Smoke Detected Mid-Air, Pilots Divert IndiGo Flight to Hyderabad

According to IndiGo, the pilots decided to divert the Delhi-Chennai flight in accordance with established safety protocols after smoke was detected from a personal electronic device. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed safely. The airline confirmed that the cabin crew responded promptly and brought the situation under control before landing.

“The cabin crew responded promptly and the situation was brought under control,” the spokesperson said.

The airline has not disclosed what caused the smoke or whether the device was a power bank.

Passenger Recalls Terrifying Moments as Smoke Triggers Panic

A passenger onboard described the incident as frightening, saying people initially struggled to understand what was happening as a fire broke out in a compartment inside the aircraft. According to the passenger, the cabin crew attempted several methods to extinguish the fire before eventually bringing it under control.

The incident left passengers shaken, with the passenger describing the experience as traumatising and expressing uncertainty about their safety during the ordeal. Passengers were in Hyderabad following the diversion and were expected to continue their journey to Chennai after arrangements were made.

IndiGo Arranges Alternate Aircraft for Stranded Passengers

Due to the emergency diversion, IndiGo arranged an alternate aircraft to transport passengers to Chennai. The airline has also apologised for the disruption. In its statement, the company said it was providing refreshments and timely updates to minimise inconvenience.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to this unforeseen situation and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and sharing timely updates,” the spokesperson said.

IndiGo reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained its top priority.

Device Type, Cause of Smoke and Injury Details Awaited

There are many details which are still not clear. Such details include the exact electronic device involved, the cause of the smoke and whether anyone sustained injuries. As of now, the details about the exact number of passengers onboard and the precise timeline for the onward journey were not available.

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Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here
Tags: Chennai newsDelhi NewsHyderabad emergency landinghyderabad newsIndiGo Delhi Chennai flightIndiGo FlightIndiGo flight divertedIndiGo flight smoke scaresmoke detected mid air

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Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here

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Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here
Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here
Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here
Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here
Smoke Spreads Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, Passengers Panic as Delhi-Chennai Aircraft Diverts to Hyderabad, Details Here

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