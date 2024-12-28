Snow-Coated Kashmir! Fresh Showfall Impacts Flights, Rail, and Road Services

Kashmir is grappling with significant disruptions as heavy snowfall continues to impact various modes of transportation, making the region largely inaccessible.

Kashmir is grappling with significant disruptions as heavy snowfall continues to impact various modes of transportation, making the region largely inaccessible. The arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the Mughal Road have been closed, while train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section have also been suspended. Additionally, flights from Srinagar Airport have been canceled due to poor visibility and accumulated snow on the runway.

Traffic Stranded on Srinagar-Jammu Highway

The snowfall, which began on Friday, has led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, resulting in around 2,000 vehicles being stranded. Officials have stated that efforts are underway to clear the snow and allow the movement of heavy vehicles. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who traveled from Jammu to Srinagar during the snowstorm, acknowledged the challenging road conditions. He reported that snow clearance had been carried out, but the roads remained icy, complicating the situation for stranded vehicles. Abdullah confirmed that his office was in constant contact with the administration in South Kashmir to expedite the process.

Tourists Evacuated

Indian Army evacuated stranded tourists due to heavy snowfall in Gulmarg and road to Tanmarg. Providing assistance in the evacuation of 68 civilians, including 30 ladies, 30 men and 8 kids and also providing them food, and shelter with medication to 137 tourists.

Rail and Air Services Hit by Weather Conditions

The inclement weather also affected the Banihal-Baramulla train route, with services suspended until 1 pm on Saturday due to snow accumulation on the tracks. Additionally, the Srinagar airport faced disruptions, with all flights after 4:30 pm on Friday canceled. The snowstorm caused low visibility, which led to the cancellation of multiple flights. On Saturday, all flights from Srinagar Airport were grounded, and passengers were advised to check with airlines for updates. IndiGo Airlines cited the drastic change in weather conditions, leading to a temporary closure of the runway.

Kashmir University Exam Postponements

In light of the ongoing adverse weather conditions, Kashmir University postponed all its exams scheduled for Saturday. The university announced that new dates for the exams would be provided later.

Snowfall Brings Joy to Locals and Tourists

While the weather disruptions caused inconvenience for many, the heavy snowfall also brought joy to the locals and tourists. Many residents had been awaiting the snowfall, as the prolonged dry spell had led to health issues like colds and coughs. Yawar Hussain, a local, expressed relief that the snowfall would benefit tourism, agriculture, and horticulture sectors. It was also a welcome development for farmers and orchardists, who had been facing low water levels and power generation issues due to the lack of snow.

Tourists visiting Srinagar were thrilled by the snowfall, capturing the magical moment in photographs and playing in the snow. Priya, a tourist, described the snowfall as a surreal and dreamlike experience. Another tourist, Pankaj Kumar, called the snowfall the highlight of his trip, calling it “magical.”

Snowfall Across the Region

Apart from Srinagar, the first snowfall of the season was also recorded in the plains of Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts. Popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, as well as areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara, also received snow, marking the onset of the winter season in the region.

