In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, launching precision strikes on nine terrorist sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hours after the Operation Sindoor, Shashi Tharoor took to his official X account to express his opinion on the same. On social media, he wrote, “So proud of my country today. Jai Hind!” along with an emoji of the Indian flag.

So proud of my country today. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 7, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, launching precision strikes on nine terrorist sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

These targets included known terror camps and launchpads. The Ministry of Defence described the mission as a “focused, calibrated, and non-escalatory” measure, directly responding to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, where terrorists killed 26 civilians after deliberately singling them out.

Following the brutal attack, India intensified its measures against Pakistan. The government suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, recalled Indian representatives from Islamabad, and shut down the Attari border crossing.

Additionally, India closed its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, banned shipments and imports, and even blocked Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities and cricketers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reaffirmed India’s stance against terrorism, declaring, “I want to tell the entire world — India will track, hunt down, and punish every terrorist and their supporters. We will chase them to the ends of the earth.”

While international leaders have urged both nations to show restraint, many have voiced support for India’s right to defend itself and act against terrorism with determination.