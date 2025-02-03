Home
Soaring Delhi-Bengaluru Airfares Go Viral—Internet Split Over Inflation Debate, Flyers Demand Answers!

Air travelers in India are raising concerns over skyrocketing domestic airfare, with many comparing current prices to significantly lower fares from just two years ago.

Soaring Delhi-Bengaluru Airfares Go Viral—Internet Split Over Inflation Debate, Flyers Demand Answers!

maha kumbh flights


The rising cost of domestic flights in India has left travelers frustrated, as ticket prices continue to climb despite early bookings. Comparing current fares with those from 2022, social media user Khushboo Verma took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her experience.

“When I moved from Delhi to Bengaluru in 2022, my flight ticket cost around ₹3,500. Today, the same one-way route is costing me ₹8,500, even if I book 2 weeks in advance. What is this inflation? And why is no one doing anything about it? How are people affording it?” she wrote.

Her post quickly went viral, with netizens echoing similar frustrations over the high cost of air travel across various routes in India.

Oil Prices, Airline Regulations, or Duopoly? Netizens Debate

Responding to Verma’s post, many users speculated on the reasons behind the price hike. Some pointed to rising oil prices as a key factor, while others questioned why international flights remain relatively cheaper in comparison.

  • “How are international options relatively cheaper then?” Verma asked in a follow-up post.
  • Another user pointed out that ticket prices fluctuate based on booking times: “If you book for this month it’s ₹6,100–₹6,700, while if you book for March right now, it’s only ₹4,400–₹4,900.”
  • Others suggested that the Indian aviation industry’s stringent regulations and limited competition are contributing to the price surge. “Probably many are working on this, but the industry is overloaded with regulations. Makes it difficult for competition to survive, hence duopoly is enjoying the current high demand from domestic market without anyone to challenge them with lower prices,” a user explained.

The Bigger Picture: Will Domestic Airfares Stabilize?

With rising demand for domestic travel and limited low-cost alternatives, flyers are left wondering if airfare prices will stabilize anytime soon. As passengers continue to voice their frustrations, the focus is now on whether regulatory changes, increased competition, or government intervention will help bring relief to travelers.

For now, frequent flyers may have to adapt to fluctuating prices and plan their bookings strategically to avoid paying exorbitant fares.

ALSO READ: Traditional Fishermen To Move High Court As Navi Mumbai’s Marine Life Hit By Industrial Pollution

