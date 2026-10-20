Social Media Users Must Receive Copy Of Page Blocking Order: Punjab And Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that social media users must be informed when authorities issue takedown orders against their pages. The court directed that officials ordering the blocking of a social media page must notify the affected user alongside the social media intermediary, emphasising the need for transparency in the process. The ruling could have significant implications for how government authorities communicate content-blocking decisions to social media users in India.

Court Emphasises Direct Notice to Users

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya stressed that authorities issuing takedown orders must inform the affected user in addition to notifying the intermediary concerned. The directive came during proceedings in Haryana 24 News Network Private Limited v. Union of India and Others. The case concerned a petition filed by Haryana 24 News Network challenging an order issued by the Superintendent of Police, Yamuna Nagar, on August 21 to block its Facebook page in India. The petitioner told the court that its Facebook page had been blocked without prior notice, raising concerns about the procedure followed by authorities when restricting access to online content.

Only Senior Police Officers Can Issue Notices

The court also observed that only a police officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or above can issue such a notice, according to the details of the ruling. The decision highlights the importance of following the prescribed legal procedure while issuing blocking orders against social media pages. Direct notification could help affected users understand the action taken against their accounts and the grounds behind it.

Ruling Comes Amid Growing Takedown Orders

The judgment comes amid broader concerns over the increasing use of content-blocking orders by authorities in India. According to the figures cited in the provided information, the government issued nearly two lakh orders to social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, between March and July to remove content. The High Court’s decision could influence how future takedown orders are communicated, strengthening procedural transparency for users whose social media pages face restrictions. However, the precise implications of the ruling will depend on its application in subsequent cases and the relevant legal framework governing online content blocking.

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