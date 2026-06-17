‘Sofa Model Govt’: Udhayanidhi Stalin Accuses Vijay’s TVK Of ‘Buying’ Leaders And Legislators, Says Voters Are Beginning To Regret Their Choice

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), describing it as a “Sofa Model” government and accusing it of encouraging political defections by attracting leaders and legislators from rival parties.

Speaking at a wedding function attended by DMK president and former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Udhayanidhi alleged that the ruling dispensation was more focused on gaining political strength through defections than governance.

“The power of political affiliation seeps out in the form of political leaders in this state switching their sides. There are many more and more leaders moving from one side to the other, depending on who is in power. This is happening again and again in our state with the ‘Sofa Model’ government,” said the DMK Youth Wing Secretary. ANI reported.

DMK leader alleged that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was luring away political leaders and legislators from other political parties.

What Allegations Did He Make Against Vijay’s TVK?

Udhayanidhi accused the TVK government of prioritising political expansion over public welfare. In a pointed remark, he claimed that while the government may not be purchasing other things, it was “continuously purchasing leaders and legislators” from opposition parties.

He also said that public sentiment was beginning to shift against the government.

“People are now regretting that they voted for the ‘Sofa Model’ government. The day is not far away when the ‘Sofa Model’ government will be sent home,” he claimed.

During the event, both M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin praised veteran DMK leader Arcot N. Veerasamy for his long-standing loyalty to the Dravidian movement.

Udhayanidhi highlighted Veerasamy’s commitment to a single ideology and party despite changing political circumstances, contrasting it with what he described as the growing trend of political defections.

Expressing confidence in the DMK’s prospects, Udhayanidhi said the party would once again form the government under the leadership of M.K. Stalin, signalling that the battle between the DMK and Vijay’s TVK is likely to intensify in the months ahead.

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