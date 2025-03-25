Some People Think It Is Their Birthright, Says Yogi Adityanath As He Takes A Dig At Kunal Kamra Over ‘Gaddar’ Joke

Comedian Kunal Kamra is facing a severe backlash for his satirical performance at the now-demolished Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that freedom of expression should not be misused for personal attacks.

Speaking to news agency ANI in an exclusive interview, he indirectly referred to comedian Kunal Kamra and his controversial ‘gaddar’ joke about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Unfortunately, some individuals believe they have the right to use this freedom to divide the nation and spread discord,” said the BJP leader, addressing the ongoing controversy over Kunal Kamra’s remarks.

Kunal Kamra Faces Backlash Over ‘Gaddar’ Joke

Comedian Kunal Kamra is facing a severe backlash for his satirical performance at the now-demolished Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai’s Khar area.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In his act, Kamra used a satirical version of the Bollywood song ‘Bholi Si Surat’ from the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, making references to the term ‘gaddar’ (traitor). Many saw this as a direct jab at Eknath Shinde, who split the Shiv Sena in 2022 and aligned with the BJP, leading to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.

Following his comments, Kamra claimed he received over 500 threatening calls. However, he told Mumbai Police that he had no regrets and would only apologize if legally ordered by the courts.

Yogi Adityanath Accuses Congress of Foreign Influence

During the interview, Yogi Adityanath also criticized the Congress-led INDIA alliance, alleging their involvement in spreading propaganda. He accused the party of using billionaire George Soros’ funds to influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He stated, “Foreign money played a role in the elections across the country. The Congress and its allies were directly or indirectly involved in attempting to manipulate the electoral process. This amounts to an act of treason.”

The Chief Minister further slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for introducing a four percent Muslim reservation quota, calling it an “insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution.”

As the controversy surrounding Kunal Kamra’s joke continues, Yogi Adityanath remains firm on his stance regarding freedom of speech. Meanwhile, the political tensions between BJP and the Congress-led opposition show no signs of slowing down, especially in the post-election landscape.