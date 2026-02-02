LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech icc ind vs pak ayatollah ali khamenei balochistan Budget 2026 budget speech
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacted with university students after presenting the Union Budget 2026–27, calling it a break from routine media interviews. She spoke about building a “better India” for youth, highlighted infrastructure pushes like high-speed rail corridors and national waterways, and stressed sustainable growth driven by “Yuvashakti”.

Budget 2026: Sitharaman Chooses Students Over Studios (Image: ANI)
Budget 2026: Sitharaman Chooses Students Over Studios (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 02:26:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday interacted with 30 university students who watched the Union Budget 2026–27 presentation live from the Lok Sabha gallery. The interaction took place after she presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget in Parliament.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, Sitharaman said this interaction was a break from the usual post-Budget routine of interviews with television studios and newspapers. She explained that the idea came from her team, who wanted to try something different this year.

“This time my team thought of doing something out of the ordinary, saying, You go after presenting the budget to each one of the studios or each one of the newspapers and give them interviews” she said.

You Might Be Interested In

Youth Dialogue in Parliament After Budget Presentation

Instead, the team decided to bring college students directly to Parliament and hear their views. Sitharaman said they wanted to know how young people experienced sitting inside the House and listening to the Budget speech.

“Therefore, they thought that they would get in touch with universities and come with a group of students with whom they can do this interaction, and that’s how this has worked out… I would certainly like to know from you what the experience of sitting in the parliament and listening to a budget was like,” she said.

‘We Want a Better India’: FM Reflects on Past vs Present

During the interaction, the Finance Minister also spoke about India’s journey over the years and the kind of future the government wants to build for students today. She compared the India she grew up in with the India of today and the India of tomorrow.

“Every now and then, I can tell you what the country I was born in is, what the country I was brought up in is, and what this country is where I am living now. But that India, I wouldn’t want any of you all to remember. That’s not the India we want anymore in the future for anybody. We want a better India,” Sitharaman said.

She clarified that she does not see everything in the past as negative, but said growth had been slow for various reasons.

Union Budget Driven by ‘Yuvashakti’ and Three Kartavyas

“I’m not saying everything which happened in the past is bad, but because of the way in which economies grew after coming out of imperialism, our pace of growth, our type of growth, and our type of governance made it delayed. Everything was delayed,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha. She said the Budget is driven by “Yuvashakti” and guided by “three kartavyas”.

As part of the Budget, she proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years. The Budget also pushes for environmentally sustainable passenger transport.

Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors Announced

The proposed high-speed rail routes include Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri. These corridors aim to reduce travel time, cut emissions, and support regional growth.

The Budget also focuses on ecotourism and nature-based travel. Sitharaman said, “India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences.”

The government plans to develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces ‘Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme’; Flags Reform Push In Textile Industry

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 2:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Budget 2026indialatest news

RELATED News

‘Baseless Allegations’: India Pushes Back After Pakistan Accuses It Of Role In Balochistan Attacks Amid BLA’s Operation Herof 2.0

Union Budget 2026: ‘Building an Ecosystem With Structural Reforms,’ Says FM Sitharaman; Big Focus on Tier II and Tier III Cities

Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026: High-level Committee On Banking To Be Set Up For India’s Next Phase Of Growth

LATEST NEWS

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

‘So Dark At Night’: Did Elon Musk Visit Epstein-Linked Islands? Daughter Vivian Wilson’s Chilling Childhood Memory Sparks Fresh Questions

‘60-Mph Winds, 17 Inches Of Snow’: Did ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Just Slam North Carolina Into One Of Its Worst Winter Disasters In Decades – Watch

ICC Breaks Silence After Pakistan Refuses To Play India In T20 World Cup 2026, Says ‘Consider Long-Term Implications’

From North Atlantic To Palampur: How Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan Survived Weeks In Custody After US Seized Russian Oil Tanker

‘After A Night With Prince Andrew, Tour Of Buckingham Palace’: Second Woman Accuses Royal In Shocking New Epstein Revelation – What Really Happened?

Tahir Mukhtar Cause Of Death: Gaming Creator Tahirfuego Dies At 24 Due To…

The 50 Set For Explosive Start: Episode 1 Set To Begin With Opening Task, Captain Selection And Shocking First Elimination Is…

BREAKING: Pakistan To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

Veer Pahariya Spotted Sans Tara Sutaria To Celebrate 31st Birthday Amid Breakup Rumours, Gets No Instagram Wishes From Alleged Former Girlfriend

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’
‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’
‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’
‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

QUICK LINKS