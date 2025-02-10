Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Son Of Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant Allegedly Kidnapped From Pune; Police Complaint Filed

Chaos erupted in Pune’s Sinhagad area after the alleged kidnapping of Shiv Sena leader Tanaji Sawant’s son, with reports stating he was taken away in a Swift car. The incident has sparked a police investigation, drawing attention to Sawant’s political journey and influence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Son Of Shiv Sena Leader Tanaji Sawant Allegedly Kidnapped From Pune; Police Complaint Filed

Chaos erupted in Pune after the alleged kidnapping of Sena leader Tanaji Sawant’s son, with reports stating he was taken away in a Swift car.


A police complaint has been filed after the alleged kidnapping of son of Shiv Sena leader and MLA Tanaji Sawant from Pune’s Sinhagad area, according to local Marathi news channels on Tuesday. Reports state that he was taken away in a Swift car around 5 PM from the Narhe area near Sinhagad. Sawant previously served as the state health minister in Eknath Shinde’s earlier government.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is Tanaji Sawant?

Tanaji Sawant hails from Madha taluka in Solapur district and previously worked as a civil engineering professor at Bharati Vidyapeeth University in Pune. While pursuing his academic career, he ventured into the construction business in his 30s. In 1998, he established JSPM Engineering College in Pimpri-Chinchwad and later expanded by founding six more colleges across Maharashtra.

Sawant entered politics in November 2016 when he was elected as an MLC from the united Shiv Sena. With declared assets worth ₹115.45 crore, he was the wealthiest among the six elected MLCs at the time. Shortly after, he was appointed as the Water and Soil Conservation Minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Maratha Leader

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Sawant won from the Paranda constituency in Dharashiv district. When Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Shiv Sena leadership, Sawant was among the first to support the new faction, which is now recognized as the official Shiv Sena. After Shinde became Chief Minister in June 2022 with BJP’s backing, Sawant was appointed as the Health Minister.

However, just four months into his tenure, he stirred controversy within the Maratha community with a remark on their demand for OBC reservation. At a party rally in Dharashiv in September 2022, Sawant, himself a Maratha leader, appeared to suggest that the community had reignited its demand only after the BJP-Shinde Sena government came to power, sparking backlash.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Filed under

pune news Tanaji Sawant

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Aswath Damodaran Calls India The Most Expensive Equity Market?

Why Aswath Damodaran Calls India The Most Expensive Equity Market?

‘Smart, Greener, Together ‘ Manish Walia Of Delta Electronics On Automation And Sustainability In India’s Manufacturing Sector

‘Smart, Greener, Together ‘ Manish Walia Of Delta Electronics On Automation And Sustainability In India’s...

Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal, Denounces U.S., South Korea, and Japan Military Cooperation

Kim Jong Un Vows to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal, Denounces U.S., South Korea, and Japan Military...

Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow

Thaipusam Festival At Palani Murugan Temple: Devotees Flock For Thirukalyanam, Grand Chariot Procession Tomorrow

WB School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against HC Verdict Invalidating Appointments

WB School Jobs Row: Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against HC Verdict Invalidating Appointments

Entertainment

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Who Is Apoorva Makhija And Why Has She Gained Popularity As The Rebel Kid

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award From PM Modi

Did You Know? Ranveer Allahbadia, Popularly Known As BeerBiceps, Once Received The National Creators Award

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

Who Is Samay Raina And What Is ‘India’s Got Latent’?

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

East Meets West: Britain’s Railway To Celebrate 30 Years Of ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox