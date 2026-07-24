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Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?

Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after talks with the Centre. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital as he appealed for peace and promised to reveal the agreement soon.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends His Hunger Strike (Photo: x.com/Wangchuk66)
Sonam Wangchuk Ends His Hunger Strike (Photo: x.com/Wangchuk66)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 07:48 IST

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike on Friday after holding discussions with the Centre. He broke his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
 
The Visuals coming from the hospital show Jitendra Singh helping Wangchuk sit up on his bed., while JP Nadda could be seen offering him the first sip from a cup to end the fast. Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was also present.
 

Long Negotiations Lead to End of Fast

According to reports, the meeting between the two Union ministers and Wangchuk was held following their discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Activist Wangchuk decided to break his fast after this discussion.
 
Almost immediately after that, Wangchuk confirmed this news through his account on X. He stated that he called off his hunger strike after lengthy discussions with the government. Besides, he expressed his fear about the possible outbreak of violence during his hunger strike.
 
According to Wangchuk, he finally broke his fast after 26 days of fasting in the presence of both Union ministers and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.



 

Wangchuk Says Many MPs Requested Him to End Protest

According to Wangchuk, 65 Members of Parliament of different political parties either met him or asked him to end his hunger strike.
 
It is said that the decision was taken following extensive discussions under several conditions. Wangchuk, however, did not disclose any information about these conditions immediately. According to him, he would explain the terms of the agreement in another video soon.
He has shared another video explaining that he has received assurance from the government and MPs that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the floors of parliament.



However, even after calling off his hunger strike, Wangchuk asserted that his movement was not over yet and urged supporters to continue the protest peacefully. 

Strong Appeal for Peace

Hours before ending his hunger strike, Wangchuk shared a strong message asking supporters to stay calm. He said that he had received reports that some anti-social elements were trying to trigger violence during the protests. He stressed that the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar had remained peaceful and should continue in the same manner.
 
While sharing the post on his social media, Wangchuk wrote, “Peace and only peace is my way.” He also urged people not to react with violence, regardless of the situation.
 

Government Announces Measures on NEET Paper Leak

As Wangchuk’s protest continued to draw national attention, the Centre also announced several measures related to the alleged NEET paper leak.
 
According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet will take up a bill in order to provide fast-track courts and impose stringent penalties on those who indulge in the leakage of examination papers.



 
He mentioned that the government has already conducted the NEET re-examination and announced the results in order to save an entire academic year for the students. However, he further emphasised that this alone was not sufficient.
 
As per the Prime Minister, the bill will try to ensure speedy trials and stringent penalties. This bill is planned to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament after cabinet approval.
 

Education Ministry Gets New Leadership

The Centre also made important announcements regarding the Ministry of Education. The government has appointed Naresh Kumar Gangwar as the new Higher Education Secretary. T K Anil Kumar became the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.
 
Vineet Joshi, who is currently serving as the Higher Education Secretary along with holding the post of acting UGC chairperson, has been moved to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
 

Protest Movement Continues

Even though Wangchuk has stopped his hunger strike, the entire movement is still ongoing. The organisation conducting the movement has demanded that there should be demonstrations throughout the country and also that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign from his post.
 
At present, even though Wangchuk has stopped his fast, he has asked his supporters to remain calm. He has also assured his followers that he will tell them about his discussions with the Central government soon.
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Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?
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Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?
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