Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Hunger Strike After Talks With Centre; What Next for the Jantar Mantar Protest?

Long Negotiations Lead to End of Fast
Just now in the presence of Union Ministers Sh. JP Nadda, Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break… pic.twitter.com/RFCet7Oksy
— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026
Wangchuk Says Many MPs Requested Him to End Protest
END OF HUNGER… BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY…!
Sonam Wangchuk ends his fast after 26 days upon getting assurance from the government and members of parliament of all political parties that the issue of accountability in the failing examination system will be discussed on the… pic.twitter.com/0C9YX5VlsL
— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026
Strong Appeal for Peace
Government Announces Measures on NEET Paper Leak
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026