‘India’s Second Freedom Movement’: Sonam Wangchuk’s First Message From Hospital, Calls Jantar Mantar Removal ‘Illegal’

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has shared his first message from Safdarjung Hospital after he was being removed from Jantar Mantar during his hunger strike. In a statement released by his wife, Gitanjali, Wangchuk urged his supporters to join the July 20 march. He also described his removal from the Jantar Mantar, where he was protesting and on hunger strike, as “illegal”. He also called the ongoing protest “India’s second freedom movement.”

Sonam Wangchuk Sends First Message From Safdarjung Hospital

In his letter, Sonam Wangchuk alleged that the Delhi Police illegally detained him at Safdarjung Hospital after removing him from his protest site at Janta Mantar.

After his removal, thousands of people gathered to protest, organised by the Campaign for Justice and Peace (CJP). Not only on site, but the removal has also sparked outrage on social media as well.

In his message, Sonam Wangchuk wrote India now needs “freedom from injustice” and “freedom from fear.”

He also mentioned issues such as paper leaks and his removal from the protest site. He calls the ongoing situation “India’s second freedom movement.”



#WATCH | Delhi: The police took activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, to the hospital DCP New Delhi tweeted, “As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of… pic.twitter.com/o8HxPSzu0f — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026







Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Says “Lost Faith” in Safdarjung Hospital

In a post on X, Angmo questioned the hospital’s handling of Wangchuk’s medical condition, alleging discrepancies in the reporting of his potassium levels.

“I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital. The hospital told us Sonam Wangchuk’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to ‘decreasing potassium levels’. An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range,” she said.

I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.

The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to “decreasing… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026







She further alleged that the hospital had refused to discharge Wangchuk or permit his transfer to a private healthcare facility.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting