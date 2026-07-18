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Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting

Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting

Sonam Wangchuk remains stable and fully conscious at Safdarjung Hospital but is suffering from dehydration and electrolyte imbalance after a 20-day fast.

Sonam Wangchuk's health update (Images: ANI)
Sonam Wangchuk's health update (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 16:46 IST

Sonam Wangchuk is stable, fully conscious and under continuous medical observation at Delhi’s VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, but doctors say he is showing signs of dehydration and electrolyte imbalance after surviving on a 20-day fast. The 59-year-old climate activist was brought to the hospital by Delhi Police at 7:40 am on Saturday after his health deteriorated during his hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak.

According to the hospital’s latest medical bulletin, Sonam Wangchuk was admitted with generalised weakness after fasting from solid food for 20 days. Doctors said there was no history of fainting attacks. At the time of admission, he was conscious with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation, although clear signs of dehydration were present.

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Sonam Wangchuk’s health update shows dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

The hospital said blood gas analysis revealed compensated acidosis along with decreased serum potassium levels. His blood sugar was recorded at 78 mg/dl, while repeat tests showed his potassium levels remained low. Doctors also found urinary ketones at 1+ when he was admitted, which increased to 3+ by 1 pm, indicating the effects of prolonged fasting.

Despite medical advice, Sonam Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration fluids and all other medication. The hospital said he is being continuously monitored and counselled to accept treatment in the best interest of his health.

Sonam Wangchuk remains conscious as doctors continue close monitoring

Safdarjung Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba said, “Sonam Wangchuk arrived at our hospital around 7:40 AM. He is somewhat weak due to prolonged fasting and is experiencing mild dehydration; otherwise, all his vital parameters are stable. He is being continuously examined and monitored, and his treatment is underway.”

She added, “He is fully alert and stable. Initially, the Emergency Medicine Department attended to him upon his arrival, and he has now been admitted under the Department of Medicine. He is fully conscious, and all parameters are stable.”

Dr Bamba further said, “We will keep him for a while because there are signs of dehydration affecting his electrolyte levels. We will correct these and then review his condition again.” Hospital sources said two doctors and two paramedics have been deployed to care for Sonam Wangchuk.

Sonam Wangchuk shifted on medical advice after health worsened

Before being shifted, a medical team from RML Hospital examined Sonam Wangchuk and advised immediate hospitalisation, but he initially refused. Delhi Police later moved him to Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance, saying the transfer followed medical advice and the Delhi High Court’s directions, with maximum restraint exercised during the operation.

A review meeting of senior Delhi Police officers was also held at the New Delhi DCP office to assess the transfer, the situation at Jantar Mantar and law-and-order arrangements. Sonam Wangchuk has been on hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak. The police action has drawn criticism from leaders of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress.

Also Read: Supreme Court Gets Letter Petition Seeking Protection For Sonam Wangchuk; Here’s Everything It Wants   

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Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting
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Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting
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Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting
Sonam Wangchuk Health Update: What Doctors Say About His Health After 20 Days Of Fasting

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