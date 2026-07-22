Breakthrough in Sight? Govt Plans Fresh Round of Talks With Jantar Mantar Leadership After Late-Night Meet

The Centre is expected to arrange another round of talks with representatives of the CJP-led student protest on Wednesday. This came after the massive CJP protest which injured many protesters and police officials raising tension more in the national capital. The meeting comes after Union Ministers JP and Dr Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital following his hunger strike. With hundreds of protesters on the streets and the anger of opposition parties continuing, all eyes are now on the fresh discussion to see whether the government and protesters can reach a solution.

Centre Meets Sonam Wangchuk Enquiring About His Health

Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday night visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk, according to sources.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Tuesday continued his indefinite hunger strike even after being shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital following directions from the Delhi High Court, as thousands of students and supporters returned to Jantar Mantar to resume their agitation a day after violent clashes during a Parliament march.

“Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to enquire about the health of Activist Sonam Wangchuk,” as per Sources

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Still Continues

Sonam Wangchuk, who is one of the central figures of the protest, began his indefinite fast on June 28. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia gave him the green light to make a transfer and directed him to Medanta Hospital.

Although Sonam Wangchuk was transferred to Medanta Hospital, his wife Gitanjali Angmo confirmed that he is still continuing his hunger strike to show his support to students who were allegedly injured during the police lathi charge and tear gas action.

The court has also instructed the activist to follow the medical advice prescribed by doctors.

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