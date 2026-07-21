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Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’

The Delhi High Court has proposed shifting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital amid his ongoing hunger strike. Citing a unanimous opinion from medical experts, the court said Wangchuk requires continuous medical monitoring and observed that the concerns raised in his letter about his hospital stay also deserve consideration. The Centre has no objection to the transfer, subject to medical advice.

Delhi HC Proposes Sonam Wangchuk Shift to Medanta Hospital. Photo: ANI
Delhi HC Proposes Sonam Wangchuk Shift to Medanta Hospital. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-21 15:01 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed shifting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, observing that medical experts were unanimous that he required continuous hospital monitoring while the concerns expressed by him in a letter about his stay at the government hospital also needed to be considered.

Delhi HC Suggests Shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital 

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the observation while hearing an appeal filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, challenging a Single Judge’s refusal to allow his transfer to a private hospital of his choice.

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After examining medical records placed before it and interacting with doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk’s treating team, the Bench observed that there was a consensus among the medical experts that he should remain under constant medical supervision.

“We propose that he be shifted to Medanta, the hospital of his choice,” the Bench observed, adding that Wangchuk’s concerns expressed in his letter also deserved consideration.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dr Angmo, submitted that Wangchuk’s vital parameters were stable and that he was taking oral rehydration while continuing his hunger strike. He also referred to a letter written by Wangchuk, alleging that he was under police surveillance inside the hospital and was not permitted to use his mobile phone.

The Bench asked whether shifting Wangchuk to Medanta would address these concerns, to which Sibal replied in the affirmative.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Still Critical? Why Did Doctors Recommend Continuous Medical Monitoring 

During the hearing, the Chief Justice referred to the medical reports and asked whether the elevated urea and uric acid levels indicated any organ dysfunction. Responding to the court’s query, the treating doctor explained that prolonged fasting causes the body to use fat as its primary source of energy, resulting in ketones in the urine and biochemical changes that are expected after several days without food.

Sibal also informed the court that two doctors had been continuously monitoring and treating Wangchuk throughout his hunger strike.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the Centre had no objection to shifting Wangchuk to Medanta, describing it as a reputed hospital. However, he stressed that Wangchuk should continue to remain under medical supervision and should not be discharged except on the advice of Medanta’s doctors.

“His shifting should be on the basis of medical advice of Medanta doctors, not his,” Mehta submitted, adding that any deterioration in Wangchuk’s health could have wider implications and therefore continuous monitoring was essential.

Accepting the proposal, the Bench indicated that Wangchuk would be shifted to Medanta and that all his treatment records, investigation reports and medical documents from Safdarjung Hospital would be supplied to the private hospital to ensure continuity of care. The Solicitor General agreed to the proposed arrangement.

Before rising for lunch, the Bench thanked the doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital and Wangchuk’s medical team for assisting the court and said it would pass formal directions on the transfer after the lunch recess.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: PM Modi Calls NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak ‘Ghor Pap’, Seeks Strict Action Against Culprits 

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Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’
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Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’
Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’
Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike: Delhi HC Proposes Shift to Medanta Hospital, ‘Can’t Ignore Concerns’
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