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Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Delhi HC Said on Daily Health Monitoring of Social Activist

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Delhi HC Said on Daily Health Monitoring of Social Activist

The Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious" and stressed that the government must make every effort to protect it. The High Court recorded the Centre's assurance that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, would be provided without delay.

The Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious" and stressed that the government must make every effort to protect it. (Screengrab: X)
The Court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious" and stressed that the government must make every effort to protect it. (Screengrab: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 12:49 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL concerning activist Sonam Wangchuk’s ongoing hunger strike after recording the Centre’s assurance on his medical care. The matter was heard by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing virtually for the Centre and the Delhi Government, informed the Court that Wangchuk is undergoing daily medical check-ups and his health parameters are being regularly monitored. The Bench directed that Wangchuk’s health should continue to be monitored daily by government doctors and experts.

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PIL Seeks Directions for Wangchu’s Health Monitoring

The PIL filed by one Rakesh Kumar Sahni who sought directions from the court demanding regular medical monitoring and timely treatment in view of concerns over Wangchuk’s health during the prolonged fast. 

The Court observed that “the life of every citizen is precious” and stressed that the government must make every effort to protect it. The High Court recorded the Centre’s assurance that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, would be provided without delay.

Appreciating the assurance given by the Solicitor General, the Bench directed continued clinical monitoring of Wangchuk’s health and disposed of the petition. Wangchuk describes himself as a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and believes in his philosophy of non-violent protests. He along with dozens of other are protesting at Jantar Mantar seeking several demands from the Centre including removal of education minister.  

Sonam Wangchuk on Indefinite Hunger Strike

Disposing of the petition, the Bench noted that the PIL expressed concern over the activist’s health. The court also recorded that Wangchuk had been on indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 17-18 days in support of certain demands.  The PIL had alleged that Wangchuk’s health had deteriorated due to the prolonged hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk, who is education, climate activist and an engineer from Ladakh, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET Paper leak.

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Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Delhi HC Said on Daily Health Monitoring of Social Activist
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Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: What Delhi HC Said on Daily Health Monitoring of Social Activist
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