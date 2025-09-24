Sonam Wangchuk Refutes BJP Leader’s Claim On Congress Being Involved In Leh Violence

Activist Sonam Wangchuk rejected BJP leader Amit Malviya’s claim that Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag orchestrated violence in Leh. Malviya alleged that Tsepag led a mob targeting the BJP office. Wangchuk said Congress lacks the influence to mobilize thousands of youth in Leh.

He clarified that Tsepag visited a hospital to check on two injured villagers, not to instigate violence. Wangchuk emphasized that the protests were spontaneous and local, reflecting long-standing demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards. Officials confirmed the situation escalated after clashes between protesters and police during the September 24 demonstration.

#WATCH | Leh | On BJP leader Amit Malviya alleging involvement of Congress Councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag in violence targeted at Leh BJP office today, Activist Sonam Wangchuk says, “Congress doesn’t have such influence here that it can manage to get 5000 youth on the… pic.twitter.com/gmJpJMScIz — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2025

Violence in Leh Followed Local Unrest

The September 24 protests in Leh escalated into violence when youth clashed with police and targeted the BJP office. Wangchuk said local anger and concern for injured villagers drove the events, not political manipulation. Authorities reported that security forces used tear gas and batons to control the crowd.

The activist noted that thousands of youth joined protests due to frustration over delayed talks with the Centre regarding Sixth Schedule status and statehood. Wangchuk’s statement underlined that the unrest reflected genuine local concerns, rather than actions directed by any political party or external influence.

Local Concerns Drive Demonstrations

Wangchuk stressed that Leh protests stemmed from long-standing demands for political representation and protection of cultural and land rights. He highlighted that local communities, including youths from multiple villages, participated in demonstrations to press for talks with the central government.

The activist clarified that incidents of violence were not planned by any political party. Officials said fresh talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre are scheduled for October 6, aiming to resolve the ongoing demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion.

Wangchuk urged youth to remain peaceful and focus on constructive engagement to achieve their goals.

Must Read: Pahalgam Terror Attack Update: Kashmiri Man Who Helped Terrorist In Entering Kashmir Detained