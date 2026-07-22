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Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk Sets One Condition To End His Hunger Strike: What Is That?

Sonam Wangchuk Sets One Condition To End His Hunger Strike: What Is That?

Sonam Wangchuk said he will end his indefinite fast only if the Centre assures that no legal or retaliatory action will be taken against students who joined the 'Sansad Chalo' protest.

Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast (Image: ANI. representative photo)
Sonam Wangchuk Sets Condition To End Fast (Image: ANI. representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 18:56 IST

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday said he is willing to end his indefinite hunger strike only if the Centre gives a clear assurance that no student or protester who participated in the Cockroach Janata Party’s ‘Sansad Chalo’ movement will face legal or retaliatory action. Sonam Wangchuk, who has entered the 25th day of his fast demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, said the protesters had committed no crime by seeking a fair and accountable education system.

In a statement posted on X, he wrote, “Therefore, I respectfully request an unequivocal assurance from the Government that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement. Their only ‘offence’ has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system.” He added, “If such an assurance is given, I shall end my fast with faith that the Government has heard not only my appeal but also the aspirations of lakhs of young Indians. In the absence of such an assurance, I will be forced to continue my fast indefinitely. I also hope that there will be no further use of excessive police force to repress the movement.”

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Sonam Wangchuk says ministers assured compensation and Parliament discussion

Sonam Wangchuk said Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh visited him at the hospital on Tuesday night. According to him, the ministers assured adequate compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.

He also said they promised a “meaningful discussion in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of the resignation of the Hon’ble Education Minister.” Sonam Wangchuk added that around 65 Members of Parliament have approached him and appealed to him to call off his hunger strike.

Sonam Wangchuk raises concern over police action during protest

Referring to the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march held on July 20, Sonam Wangchuk said the protest remained peaceful despite what he described as “atrocities and disproportionate use of force by the police.” He added, “I sincerely hope that this faith in democratic institutions is not further undermined by any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against those who participated.”

The protest has also led to legal action. Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with demonstrations organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in the national capital.

Sonam Wangchuk remains stable as High Court seeks records

The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force during the protests. The court has also directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and all other relevant electronic records linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, Medanta Hospital said Sonam Wangchuk is being “treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. Presently, he is stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters. All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent.”

Also Read: Why No Conviction Despite 150 Paper Leaks In 12 Years, Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre   

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Sonam Wangchuk Sets One Condition To End His Hunger Strike: What Is That?
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