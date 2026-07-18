‘No Treatment Without Consent’: Wangchuk’s Wife Raises Medical Concerns After Hospitalisation. Will It End the Protest?

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital by police on Saturday after his health condition weakened during the 21st day of his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police officials reached the protest site in the morning and moved Wangchuk to the hospital as concerns grew over the impact of his prolonged fasting and dehydration. The move came after medical teams raised concerns about his declining health.

In a post on ‘X’, Angmo said she was at Safdarjung Hospital, where her husband, Sonam Wangchuk, is admitted. In her post, she wrote, “I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days”.

I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days. — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 18, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Demands Consent Before Medical Treatment

Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung Hospital after which his wife Gitanjali J Angmo raised concerns about his medical treatment and asked the authorities to consult his family and doctors before giving him any medication.

Angmo said in a post on social media platform X that she was at the hospital and asked that Wangchuk not be administered with any treatment “either orally or intravenously” unless approved by his family and the doctors who have been monitoring his health for the last 20 days. She said any decision on his treatment should be taken in consultation with the team of doctors looking after him.

Hospital Says Activist Is Stable but Needs Monitoring

Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for medical care, the hospital said. He was in a stable condition but was weak because of fasting and dehydration over a longer period, the hospital said.

“Mr Sonam Wangchuck has been admitted at Safdarjung hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters,” the hospital said.

Doctors are continuing to monitor his health condition and provide necessary medical support.

Delhi High Court Had Ordered Regular Health Checks

The development came days after the Delhi High Court ordered authorities to conduct regular medical check-ups of Wangchuk.

The court observed that the life of every citizen was precious and ordered for daily health monitoring and medical intervention whenever required. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability on the allegations related to the NEET paper leak issue.

Protest to Continue Despite Wangchuk’s Hospitalisation

After Wangchuk was taken away from Jantar Mantar, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he would now begin an indefinite hunger strike to support the movement.

Dipke said the protest would continue despite Wangchuk being shifted to hospital. He also confirmed that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go ahead as scheduled. The situation remains closely watched as Wangchuk’s health condition and the ongoing protest continue to draw attention.