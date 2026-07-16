LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

Sonam Wangchuk's health has worsened on the 19th day of his hunger strike, with doctors warning of possible organ complications after a 9 kg weight loss. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought responses from the Centre and Delhi government over a PIL seeking urgent medical intervention.

Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss. Photo: ANI
Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 12:36 IST

The health condition of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has taken a perilous turn as his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered its 19th consecutive day on Thursday. His attending physician, Dr. Satish Lamba, has sounded an urgent warning regarding impending multi-organ complications if the fast continues. Wangchuk commenced his protest on June 28, 2026, joining an ongoing demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The demonstration centres on demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following nationwide examination irregularities and the high-profile NEET paper leak controversy.

What Happened to Sonam Wangchuk’s Health

Addressing the media during a medical briefing on Thursday, Dr Lamba detailed the severe physical toll the prolonged fast has taken on the activist’s body. Wangchuk’s total weight loss has now breached the 9-kilogram mark, bringing his current body weight down to 56.9 kg.

You Might Be Interested In

Medical personnel are keeping a round-the-clock vigil on his vital parameters. Dr Lamba provided the exact diagnostic breakdown of Wangchuk’s current state:

“Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting,” Dr Lamba reported.

Doctors Warn of Sonam Wangchuk’s Organ Failure Risk 

While the medical team noted that Wangchuk’s hydration status remains fair and he continues to be mentally alert, his internal biochemistry reveals alarming developments. According to Dr Lamba, the activist has officially transitioned into the second stage of prolonged starvation.

“The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid,” he explained.

The most critical window of danger lies immediately ahead. The medical team highlighted that the fast is transitioning from fat and muscle consumption to direct stress on vital internal systems.

“We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a ‘wait and watch’ approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock,” Dr Lamba warned.

Delhi High Court Seeks Government Response 

The escalating medical crisis has prompted immediate legal action. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court officially sought responses from both the Central Government and the Delhi Government regarding a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding urgent medical intervention for the striking activist.

During the court proceedings, petitioner Rakesh Kumar Saini pleaded for immediate judicial oversight, submitting that Wangchuk’s health had deteriorated considerably owing to the prolonged fast and that immediate judicial intervention was necessary to safeguard his life.

As Wangchuk’s fast draws widespread solidarity from public figures and opposition political leaders, the broader protest shows no signs of slowing down. The CJP, which has occupied the Jantar Mantar protest site since June 20, continues to demand accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry. To intensify their campaign, the group has announced a massive march to Parliament scheduled for July 20.  

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss
Tags: india newsSonam Wangchuk

RELATED News

Who Was Mohammad Ali Jauhar? Activist and Freedom Fighter After Whom Rampur’s Jauhar University is Named

Mumbai Minor Girl Murder: Boyfriend Blindfolded 17-Year-Old Before Slitting Her Throat, Watched Crime Patrol to Plan Killing

Karnataka Doctor Murder: Wife Found Scrolling Phone Beside Husband’s Body, 8-Year-Old Son Stabbed

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Pune FDA Shuts Down Siya Goyal’s Family Spice Shop, Seizes Products Worth Rs 8 Lakh

Swiggy Instamart and HPCL Partner to Deliver Cooking Gas Cylinders: Here’s How to Order

LATEST NEWS

Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

iPhone 18 May Focus More on AI Than Camera: Here’s Why That Matters

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Jumps To Rs 92 On Final Day; Check Subscription, Price Band And Listing Outlook

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 124 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net

My Politics Isn’t for Power, but for Progress of People of Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

PC Jeweller’s Debt-Free Plan Gains Pace With Fourth Bank Loan Repayment: Here’s What Investors Need to Know

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss
Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss
Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss
Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

QUICK LINKS