Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After 5 days

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday discharged from the hospital, five days after she was admitted for stomach related issues.

Sonia Gandhi, 78, was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on June 15 evening for a stomach-related issue.

The hospital said that she has been discharged today after receiving treatment.

It also said that according to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sonia Gandhi is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

Doctors Dr. S. Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav stated that she was admitted for an abdominal infection which has been treated with medications.

“Her condition has improved on conservative treatment and she is planned for discharge today. She will continue further treatment as an out patient and will be monitored closely,” the doctors added.

The former Congress chief was discharged in presence of her son and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Even her son-in-law Robert Vadra had visited her in the hospital on Monday morning to enquire about her health.

Just a week back, Sonia Gandhi, during her trip to Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla was also admitted at IGMCH after she complained of high blood pressure.

However, after conducting some tests and medications, she was discharged from the hospital on the same day. She had also undergone several tests at Sir Gangaram Hospital after returning from Shimla.

