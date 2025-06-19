Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > India > Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After 5 days

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After 5 days

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, 78, was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after treatment for an abdominal infection. Admitted on June 15, she is stable and will continue treatment as an outpatient. Rahul Gandhi was present during her discharge.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 17:23:23 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday discharged from the hospital, five days after she was admitted for stomach related issues. 

Sonia Gandhi, 78, was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on June 15 evening for a stomach-related issue.

The hospital said that she has been discharged today after receiving treatment.

It also said that according to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Sonia Gandhi is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

Doctors Dr. S. Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav stated that she was admitted for an abdominal infection which has been treated with medications. 

“Her condition has improved on conservative treatment and she is planned for discharge today. She will continue further treatment as an out patient and will be monitored closely,” the doctors added.

The former Congress chief was discharged in presence of her son and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. 

Even her son-in-law Robert Vadra had visited her in the hospital on Monday morning to enquire about her health. 

Just a week back, Sonia Gandhi, during her trip to Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla was also admitted at IGMCH after she complained of high blood pressure. 

However, after conducting some tests and medications, she was discharged from the hospital on the same day. She had also undergone several tests at Sir Gangaram Hospital after returning from Shimla. 

ALSO READ: Shashi Tharoor Admits Of ‘Difference Of Opinion’ With Some Members Of Congress

Tags: sonia gandhisonia gandhi discharged
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?