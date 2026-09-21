LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

Vikas Tripathi's plea seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya on September 11 last year.   (Image: X)
Vikas Tripathi's plea seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya on September 11 last year.   (Image: X)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:33 IST

A Delhi Sessions Court on Monday set aside a magistrate’s order dismissing a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her alleged inclusion in electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship. 
 
The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, alleged that Gandhi’s name appeared in the New Delhi electoral roll in 1980, although she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. The magistrate had earlier rejected the plea seeking registration of an FIR. 
 
Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the magistrate’s order suffered from “non-application of mind” and was “non-speaking”, directing that the matter be considered afresh. 
 
“The order suffers from manifest error in law on account of non-compliance with BNSS provisions, inter alia, not calling for a status report of the hearing submission from the police,” Bar and Bench reported.
 
The Sessions Court also took note of the fact that the complaint relied on an uncertified photocopy of an electoral record and criticised the lower court’s handling of the allegations. The matter has now been remanded for a fresh hearing and is listed for September 29. 
The court underscored that the integrity of the electoral roll is fundamental to every citizen in a parliamentary democracy and  emphasised that even the most powerful individuals in the country stand on the same footing as ordinary voters.
 
The court further noted that any allegation of tampering with electoral records, fraudulent entries, inclusion of a non-citizen’s name, or submission of false declarations must be examined carefully and addressed through a reasoned judicial order. 
Initially, Vikas Tripathi’s plea seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi was dismissed by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya on September 11 last year.  
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

RELATED News

IPS Academy Hosts Five-Day Induction Programme ‘Aavahan 2026’ at North Campus

IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

World Alzheimer’s Day: Healthcare Experts Call for Early Diagnosis, Greater Awareness and Patient-Centric Dementia Care in India

10-Year-Old Class 6 Girl Goes To Buy Notebook, Sexually Assaulted Inside Delhi Shop; 56-Year-Old Arrested

Adroit Industries (India) Limited IPO Opens on Wednesday, September 23, 2026

LATEST NEWS

Human vs 6-Foot Robot: US Influencer Steps Into World’s First ‘Terminator’ Fight

Pakistan Strikes Afghan Border, Claims 28 Militants Killed; Kabul Reports 3 Civilian Deaths: What Happened?

Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

Bigg Boss 20: ‘New Priyanka Jagga?’ Why Manoj Tiwari’s Daughter Rhiti Tiwari Is Facing Backlash After Qazi Touqeer Clash

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

Car Plunges Into Ravine On Manali-Leh Highway, 2 Dead: What Happened Near Sissu Selfie Point?

Moeen Ali Says ‘Free Palestine Always’ After Leading Antigua And Barbuda Falcons to CPL 2026 Title | WATCH

Advanced Vascular and Pain Interventions Redefine Treatment in Ahmedabad

IND vs JPN, Probable Playing XI: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play in India vs Japan Suzuki Cup? Check India’s Probable Playing XI

IND vs JPN Suzuki Cup: Check India vs Japan One-Off Match – Date, Timing, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint
Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint
Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint
Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint
Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

QUICK LINKS