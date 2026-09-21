Sonia Gandhi Voter List Case: Delhi Court Sets Aside Order Dismissing Complaint

A Delhi Sessions Court on Monday set aside a magistrate’s order dismissing a complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her alleged inclusion in electoral rolls before she acquired Indian citizenship.

The complaint, filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi, alleged that Gandhi’s name appeared in the New Delhi electoral roll in 1980, although she acquired Indian citizenship in 1983. The magistrate had earlier rejected the plea seeking registration of an FIR.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the magistrate’s order suffered from “non-application of mind” and was “non-speaking”, directing that the matter be considered afresh.

“The order suffers from manifest error in law on account of non-compliance with BNSS provisions, inter alia, not calling for a status report of the hearing submission from the police,” Bar and Bench reported.

The Sessions Court also took note of the fact that the complaint relied on an uncertified photocopy of an electoral record and criticised the lower court’s handling of the allegations. The matter has now been remanded for a fresh hearing and is listed for September 29.

The court underscored that the integrity of the electoral roll is fundamental to every citizen in a parliamentary democracy and emphasised that even the most powerful individuals in the country stand on the same footing as ordinary voters.

The court further noted that any allegation of tampering with electoral records, fraudulent entries, inclusion of a non-citizen’s name, or submission of false declarations must be examined carefully and addressed through a reasoned judicial order.