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Home > India News > Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest

Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest

RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat deleted her viral Instagram Story after backlash over a 'cockroach' post linked to CJP protests. Here's what happened.

RAF Officer Faces Backlash After Jantar Mantar Protest (Images: X)
RAF Officer Faces Backlash After Jantar Mantar Protest (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 14:57 IST

Sonia Sehrawat, an Assistant Commandant with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), has landed at the centre of a political controversy after an Instagram Story she posted during the ongoing CJP-led student protests drew widespread criticism online. The officer, who has more than six lakh followers on Instagram, later deleted the post as outrage mounted. The controversy unfolded amid demonstrations demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and days after police used tear gas and baton charges against protesters marching towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

Sonia Sehrawat, who was deployed as part of the RAF riot-control team, reportedly shared a Story featuring an image of an apparently dead cockroach with the caption, “Can’t fix themselves and they wanna fix the country.” The post quickly went viral and became the focus of criticism on social media.

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How Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram post sparked a political controversy

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the student protests, reacted strongly on X after screenshots of the Story surfaced. The group wrote, “ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING. This RAF official actually sees the peaceful protesters as cockroaches and thinks that the brutality of the police was justified because of that.”

The organisation then added a sharp response of its own: “But you see, we are cockroaches. And cockroaches never die!” As criticism intensified, Sonia Sehrawat removed the Story from her Instagram account.

Questions over Sonia Sehrawat’s social media use and service rules

The incident has also drawn attention to service rules governing social media use by security personnel. The rules advise officers against using “ethnic slurs, personal insults, obscenity, or engaging in any conduct that would not be accepted as a government servant.”

The rules also discourage officers from using profile photographs in uniform on personal platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Sonia Sehrawat’s Instagram account, reportedly named ‘3star_Sonia’, features a profile picture in service uniform.

ThePrint quoted an unnamed officer as saying, “Making political comments such as this one, even from a personal account when the personnel is personally involved in the duties, should amount to a disciplinary issue. Let’s see if the top brass take cognisance and take a tough stance on it.”

Sonia Sehrawat says anti-social elements attacked police during protest

According to NDTV, with her arm in a cast, Sonia Sehrawat claimed the gathering included people beyond student protesters. She said, “There was a large gathering of students and student protesters, but amidst them were various rowdy individuals and members of a specific political party. Today, they can be described as anti-social elements; they threw stones, shoes, and glass bottles at us.”

She further alleged that protesters “scratched even with nails,” while showing marks on her neck. Explaining her hand injury, Sonia Sehrawat said, “I got injured while trying to save the women.”

Also Read: Naimisha Pradhan Deactivated Instagram After CJP Protest Backlash; Here’s Why She Came Under Fire   

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Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest
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Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest
Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest
Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest
Who Is Sonia Sehrawat? RAF Officer Whose ‘Cockroach’ Instagram Story Sparked Outrage After Jantar Mantar Protest

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