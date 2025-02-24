‘Sorry Pakistan, We Can’t Deliver The TV’: Blinkit Takes A Jibe At Pakistan’s Defeat In ICC Champions 2025

Quick commerce service Blinkit recently took a playful jab at Pakistan’s well-known habit of smashing TVs after losing to India in cricket matches.

In a massive victory of India against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Cup 2025, where India won by 6 wickets, memes on social media are going viral.

Quick commerce service Blinkit recently took a playful jab at Pakistan’s well-known habit of smashing TVs after losing to India in cricket matches. The brand shared a cryptic yet humorous post on X (formerly Twitter), featuring a hoarding that read, “Sorry Pakistan, we can’t deliver the TV to you in 10 minutes.”

Sorry, not sorry 🤭 pic.twitter.com/79QlLTTHrU
— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) February 23, 2025

The post, clearly referencing Pakistan’s defeat, quickly went viral, drawing laughter and reactions from fans. Known for its quirky and timely marketing, Blinkit once again capitalized on a trending moment, turning a cricketing rivalry into a lighthearted social media banter.

Pakistan cricket fans have developed a notorious habit of venting their frustration by smashing televisions whenever their team loses to India in high-stakes matches. This dramatic reaction has become a recurring spectacle, especially during ICC tournaments, where emotions run high. Viral videos often show disappointed fans taking out their anger on TV sets, symbolizing their deep passion for cricket and the intense rivalry between the two nations. While some see it as an expression of heartbreak, others view it as an exaggerated display of disappointment that has now turned into a meme-worthy tradition.

India vs Pakistan Match Highlight:

Virat Kohli dazzled the Dubai crowd with a stunning 51st ODI century as India dominated Pakistan, securing a six-wicket victory. Chasing 242, India reached the target comfortably with 7.3 overs to spare, virtually guaranteeing a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals, while Pakistan faces potential elimination. Pakistan’s total of 241 fell short, with Kohli (100), Shreyas Iyer (56), and Shubman Gill (46) steering the chase. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, claiming 3/40. India continues its unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy final, extending the record to 6-0.

