LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 22 July 2026. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in several regions, while Chennai is likely to remain cloudy with light rain. The weather department has also issued rain alerts for several other Indian cities and advised people to stay cautious.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry. Photo: ANI
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 08:55 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall for several parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, and Puducherry on 22 July 2026. There is a possibility of moderate rain in north coastal Tamil Nadu from 24 July 2026. In a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, it said, “ A weak trough is present in the lower atmosphere over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning and strong winds (speed 40 to 50 kmph) are likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.”

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Today 

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu is going to see a jump in temperature as much as 3 degrees Celsius for the next four days. Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds may happen today across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Western Ghats districts are likely to experience wet weather conditions starting from tomorrow. For Chennai, the conditions might stay cloudy all day, and light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, could strike in just a few parts of the city.  

The maximum temperature may hover near 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while the low end of the mercury could sit around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD Heavy Rain Alert

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in a few cities, like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai and other places. People may see cloudy skies with a moderate shower happening during the whole weekend.

The agency has advised residents to stay alert and to check the weather forecast before going outside. People who stay near water bodies are advised not to go near the places as it can be dangerous. Fishermen are also advised not to go fishing in the rough weather conditions. 

Also Read: Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
Tags: IMD forecastweather news

RELATED News

Jammu & Kashmir Weather: Amarnath Yatra Halted for Third Day as Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc; Over 100 Villages Cut Off | Watch

Chennai Power Cut 22 July: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

After Iran War Mediation, Pakistan Seeks $10 Billion US Currency Support; What’s Behind the Move?

Why Was Nishikant Dubey’s Son Late to the Exam Centre? BJP MP Blames Rahul Gandhi’s Protest Outside His Home

“Students Deserve Solutions Over Slogans”: Dharmendra Pradhan Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Outide PM’s Residence

LATEST NEWS

Will Trump’s 200% Generic Drug Tariff Plan Hurt India’s Pharma Industry? Why The Next Two Years Matter

Hashmatullah Shahidi Steps Down as Afghanistan ODI Captain; Ibrahim Zadran Frontrunner to Replace Him

Maharashtra School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open or Closed? Check Rain Alert & District Updates

Uttarakhand School Holiday Today 22 July: Are Schools Open Or Closed?

Rohit Sharma Spotted With Nita Ambani At MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds In The Hundred 2026 Amid International Retirement Buzz | WATCH VIDEOS

Saudi Arabia Gets Green Light For Nuclear Technology? What Trump’s New Landmark Deal With Riyadh Means

US Pounds Iran for 11th Consecutive Night as Fourth American Casualty is Identified: What We Know So Far

BCCI New Rules 2026 Explained: Intentional No-Balls Banned, Coaches Get More Power In Domestic Cricket

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

Tilak Varma Responds To Strike-Rate Criticism Ahead Of Zimbabwe Series: ‘I Do Whatever Is Required For The Team’

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

QUICK LINKS