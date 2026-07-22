South India Weather Update 22 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall for several parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, and Puducherry on 22 July 2026. There is a possibility of moderate rain in north coastal Tamil Nadu from 24 July 2026. In a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, it said, “ A weak trough is present in the lower atmosphere over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning and strong winds (speed 40 to 50 kmph) are likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.”

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Today

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu is going to see a jump in temperature as much as 3 degrees Celsius for the next four days. Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds may happen today across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.

Meanwhile, Western Ghats districts are likely to experience wet weather conditions starting from tomorrow. For Chennai, the conditions might stay cloudy all day, and light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, could strike in just a few parts of the city.

The maximum temperature may hover near 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while the low end of the mercury could sit around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD Heavy Rain Alert

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in a few cities, like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai and other places. People may see cloudy skies with a moderate shower happening during the whole weekend.

The agency has advised residents to stay alert and to check the weather forecast before going outside. People who stay near water bodies are advised not to go near the places as it can be dangerous. Fishermen are also advised not to go fishing in the rough weather conditions.

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