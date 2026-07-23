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Home > India News > South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Karaikal on 23 July 2026. Chennai is likely to remain cloudy with light rain.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry Photo: ANI
IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 09:44 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning for moderate to heavy rainfall for several parts of South India, including Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, and Puducherry on 23 July 2026. There is a possibility of moderate rain in north coastal Tamil Nadu from 24 July 2026. In a statement issued by the Meteorological Department, it said, “ A weak trough is present in the lower atmosphere over the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning and strong winds (speed 40 to 50 kmph) are likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.”

Tamil Nadu, Chennai Weather Today 

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, Tamil Nadu is going to see a jump in temperature as much as 3 degrees Celsius for the next four days. Moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds may happen today across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.

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Meanwhile, Western Ghats districts are likely to experience wet weather conditions starting from tomorrow. For Chennai, the conditions might stay cloudy all day, and light rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, could strike in just a few parts of the city.  

The maximum temperature may hover near 36 to 37 degrees Celsius, while the low end of the mercury could sit around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD Heavy Rain Alert

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a heavy rain alert in a few cities, like Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai and other places. People may see cloudy skies with a moderate shower happening during the whole weekend. 

The agency has advised residents to stay alert and to check the weather forecast before going outside. Rajouri Police also issued an urgent advisory, warning that the continuous heavy rainfall could lead to a rapid increase in the water level of rivers in the district. 

 People who stay near water bodies are advised not to go near the places as it can be dangerous. Fishermen are also advised not to go fishing in the rough weather conditions.

Also Read: IMD Weather Update 23 July: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed? Check Mumbai, Delhi, Jammu, Gurugram 

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South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
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South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

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South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry
South India Weather Update 23 July 2026: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Karnataka, Puducherry

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