South Korea Set To Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo After Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea’s parliament recently voted to impeach their acting President Han Duck-soo. This has come just two weeks after impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision was taken on Friday amidst chaotic scenes in the National Assembly, with 192 lawmakers voting in favor of Han’s impeachment—well above the required 151 votes.

Han’s Impeachment

Han Duck-soo had assumed the role of acting president after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by parliament for attempting to impose martial law on December 3. Han was expected to guide the nation out of political turmoil, but opposition lawmakers accused him of obstructing efforts to finalize Yoon’s impeachment process. This standoff set the stage for his own impeachment.

Chaotic Scenes in Parliament

Friday’s impeachment vote was marked by significant disorder. Lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party (PPP), to which both Yoon and Han belong, protested vehemently. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s announcement that only 151 votes were required for Han’s impeachment—compared to the 200 needed for Yoon’s—triggered outrage among PPP members.

Chanting “invalid” and “abuse of power,” ruling party MPs gathered in the middle of the chamber and called for Speaker Woo’s resignation. Most PPP members boycotted the vote, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic norms.

Han will be suspended from his duties as acting president once parliament officially notifies him. As with Yoon’s case, Han’s impeachment must be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, which has 180 days to decide whether to uphold the decision.

“I respect the decision of the National Assembly,” Han said on Friday. “I will wait for the Constitutional Court’s decision.”

A Constitutional Court Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Constitutional Court is central to this political crisis. The opposition’s impeachment motion against Han came after he blocked the appointment of three judges selected by parliament to oversee Yoon’s impeachment case. This left the court with only six judges instead of its usual nine, meaning just one dissenting vote could save Yoon from removal.

Opposition MPs hoped the three additional judges would improve the chances of upholding Yoon’s impeachment. However, Han’s actions have now escalated tensions further.

In the interim, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will assume the role of acting president. Han’s removal is expected to deepen the political gridlock, leaving South Korea grappling with uncertainty.

Economic Fallout Adds to Chaos

The political upheaval has taken a toll on South Korea’s economy. On Friday, the Korean won plummeted to its lowest level against the US dollar since the global financial crisis 16 years ago. Both the ruling and opposition parties have blamed each other for the economic instability, adding another layer of complexity to the crisis.

The dual impeachments of Yoon and Han have plunged South Korea into an unprecedented political and economic quagmire, with no clear resolution in sight. As the Constitutional Court deliberates, the nation’s future remains uncertain.