Southern ‘Star’: Will BJP’s Former TN Chief K Annamalai Go National After Tamil Nadu Exit?

With the central leadership praising his organisational skills, BJP insiders hint at a possible national role or a key position in upcoming Kerala polls.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially reinstates its alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, all eyes are now on K Annamalai, the party’s outgoing state president. His decision to step down has sparked intense speculation within the BJP over what lies ahead for the dynamic former IPS officer-turned-politician.

While the party has named Nainar Nagendran as the new state chief to steer the Tamil Nadu unit into the 2026 Assembly polls, sources say Annamalai’s political journey is far from slowing down. In fact, many in the BJP believe that Annamalai is being prepped for a larger national role either within the organisation or eventually in the Union government.

National Role Likely for Annamalai, Say BJP Leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Chennai, praised Annamalai for his “unprecedented contributions” to the party in Tamil Nadu. “The BJP will leverage Annamalai ji’s organisational skills in the party’s national framework,” Shah said, hinting at a broader role beyond the state.

Senior BJP leaders speculate that Annamalai could be elevated to the post of national vice-president or general secretary. Some even suggest that he might be inducted into the Union Cabinet “at a later stage,” although there are currently no plans for a reshuffle.

Annamalai to Play Key Role in Kerala Assembly Polls?

Another theory gaining ground is that Annamalai will be heavily involved in the BJP’s campaign strategy for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections in 2026. A senior BJP leader confirmed, “He will be one of our star campaigners in the South. There is no doubt about it.”

This aligns with the BJP’s broader strategy of strengthening its presence in southern states, where the party has historically struggled to gain significant ground.

From Solo Stand to Strategic Alliance

Under Annamalai’s leadership, the BJP saw its vote share in Tamil Nadu rise from just over 3% in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to over 11% in the 2024 general elections. However, his adamant stand on the BJP contesting alone in Tamil Nadu was seen as a hurdle in reviving ties with the AIADMK.

Party insiders say Annamalai’s exit as state president was essential to “facilitate” the alliance. “He strongly believed in contesting independently. But for the BJP to be relevant in Tamil Nadu over the next decade, a tie-up with the AIADMK was necessary,” a BJP leader said.

Some political observers note that caste dynamics may have also played a role in limiting Annamalai’s future in Tamil Nadu politics. Both Annamalai and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami belong to the Gounder community, making power-sharing within the alliance complex.

While his future role remains officially unconfirmed, it’s clear that K Annamalai’s political clout and organisational skills have not gone unnoticed by the BJP’s central leadership. Whether he becomes a key strategist for the South, takes up a top post in the party, or eventually finds a seat in the Union Cabinet, one thing is certain the BJP is not done with Annamalai yet.

