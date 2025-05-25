Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
  Southwest Monsoon Advances Further Across India; IMD Predicts Arrival in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Within 3 Days

Southwest Monsoon Advances Further Across India; IMD Predicts Arrival in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Within 3 Days

Southwest Monsoon progresses into more parts of Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Indian states. IMD forecasts arrival in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh soon.

Southwest Monsoon Advances Further Across India; IMD Predicts Arrival in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh Within 3 Days

In the wake of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that struck the national capital in the early hours of Sunday, the Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:50 am on Sunday.


The Southwest Monsoon has made significant progress across India, advancing into more parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, as well as the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the IMD stated: “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of westcentral and north Bay of Bengal, and some more parts of Mizoram, some parts of Manipur and Nagaland today, the 25th May 2025.”

The Northern Limit of the Monsoon (NLM) now stretches through the following coordinates and locations:
15.5°N/55°E, 15.5°N/60°E, 16°N/65°E, 16.5°N/70°E, Devgad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Dharmapuri, Chennai, 15°N/83°E, 18°N/87°E, 20°N/89°E, Aizawl, Kohima, 26.5°N/95°E, 27°N/97°E.

According to the Met Department, conditions remain favourable for further monsoon advancement in the next three days. The regions expected to receive monsoon showers soon include:

  • More parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai

  • Additional regions of Karnataka, including Bengaluru

  • Several areas in Andhra Pradesh

  • Remaining parts of Tamil Nadu

  • Additional portions of the west-central and north Bay of Bengal

  • Other Northeastern states

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, some parts of Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next 3 days,” the IMD noted.

This advancement follows the earliest monsoon onset in Kerala since 2009. The IMD officially declared the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala on May 24, a full eight days ahead of its average onset date of June 1.

A timely and favourable monsoon is critical for India’s monsoon-dependent agriculture, aiding farmers, livestock rearers, fisherfolk, and others reliant on seasonal rains. Experts highlight how favourable monsoons contribute to tackling extreme weather events, supporting climate resilience, and boosting economic returns from agricultural investments.

Government initiatives such as the Monsoon Mission and deployment of High Performance Computers have significantly improved weather forecasting capabilities, leading to:

  • Enhanced crop productivity

  • Minimized losses from floods, droughts, and cyclones

  • Better resource management for stakeholders

With the monsoon continuing to advance steadily, citizens and farmers across India can expect relief from summer heat and improved agricultural planning for the upcoming Kharif season.

IMD latest updates

newsx

