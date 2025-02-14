SP Leader Moves Supreme Court For Effective Implementation Of 1991 Places Of Worship Law

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary has petitioned the Supreme Court, urging strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act.

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Choudhary has petitioned the Supreme Court, urging strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on Friday tagged her plea with related petitions.

Upon taking up Choudhary’s petition, the Chief Justice noted the increasing number of similar filings, remarking, “Why so many new petitions are being filed? Every week we get one.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Places of Worship Act prohibits altering the religious character of sites as they stood on August 15, 1947, barring courts from admitting suits seeking such modifications. The only exception to this rule is the Ram temple in Ayodhya, constructed over the ruins of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992.

The first challenge to the Act was initiated in 2020, leading to the Supreme Court issuing a notice to the Union government in 2021. Since then, numerous similar petitions have emerged. In December, the Gyanvapi Mosque management committee in Varanasi petitioned the Court in support of the Act, followed by the Congress filing a supporting application in January.

Concerns Over Communal Tensions

In her writ petition, Choudhary expressed concern that repeated legal actions targeting Muslim places of worship and subsequent judicial orders for surveys risk exacerbating communal strife. She argued that the judiciary’s failure to address this trend could “tear apart the secular fabric of this country.”

Furthermore, Choudhary contended that the definition of “ancient monuments” under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, does not universally apply to all places of worship. She maintained that a place of worship qualifies as an ancient monument only if explicitly recognized under the Act.

The petition seeks directives preventing courts from admitting lawsuits aimed at altering the character of places of worship and from issuing orders in pending cases.

In December, the Supreme Court prohibited trial courts from issuing directives, including survey orders, in pending disputes concerning the religious character of places of worship. This intervention came amid rising lawsuits filed by Hindu groups claiming ownership of mosques and dargahs. The Court also barred the registration of new cases on the matter until further rulings are issued on petitions contesting the Act’s constitutionality.

Tensions have already manifested in violence. In November, clashes erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups after a trial court ordered a survey of the 16th-century Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in five fatalities.

Read More: Disproportionate Assets Case: SC Junks Plea By Jayalalithaa Heir To Return Confiscated Assets