Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  'Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon': Union Minister Jitendra Singh On Indian Space Industry| NXT Conclave

‘Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh On Indian Space Industry| NXT Conclave

We have now identified through our In Space program and a policy that has now been formalized to open up the resources of our space organization, ISRO. Following this discussion, Union Minister for Science & Technology & Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, spoke about what's upcoming in the space industry. 

‘Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh On Indian Space Industry| NXT Conclave

Jitendra Singh


We have now identified through our In Space program and a policy that has now been formalized to open up the resources of our space organization, ISRO. It famously landed on the south pole of the moon about 12–18 months ago to the private sector. Following this discussion, Union Minister for Science & Technology & Department of Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, spoke about what’s upcoming in the space industry.

‘I Am Proud To Be Associated With Department Of Biotechnology’: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “We manufactured, but this was one such antibiotic that was indigenously developed. And I am proud that I’m associated with the Department of Biotechnology, which did that. Right from the first antibiotic that we had somewhere in the late 90s, the fence line, which was founded by Alexander Fleming. It was rated as green of drugs.”

Furthermore, he added, “Successive generations were actually alien. So we have actually opened up into a new arena in the medicinal drugs as well. And of course, that’s a beautiful example of public-private participation, because all the trials and the salt were developed in the public sector.”

‘Space Story Of India Is Going To Be Case Study Soon’: Union Minister Singh

While discussing the space story of India, the Union Minister said, “See, I think what is amazing is that the space story of India is itself going to be a case study in the years to come, because the entire shift or the quantum leap that has happened has happened in the last four light years.”

“It’s important to understand the strategies behind that. Before I come to the future missions, and of course, some of the recent missions that you referred to were amazing because Isro, the Indian Space Research Organization, was established in the year 1969, which has gone down in the history of the year. But the first human being on the surface of the moon, Neil Armstrong, and Isro were just being born,” the Union Minister added.

Further, Jitendra Singh says, “Then we set out 72 communication satellites for some of the private players, who were, you know, engaged in the communication industry. So let me put some of these thoughts in perspective. There are 970 television channels operating in India, of which 358 news channels, believe it or not, India Today is consuming 20GB of data per month.”

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

ALSO READ: ‘Data Is The Raw Material In Tomorrow’s World’: Futurist Alec Ross On Artificial Intelligence (AI)

NXT NXT Conclave 2025

