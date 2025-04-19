Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video

‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video

A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds online, and it’s got people fired up. The clip shows a man yelling at an auto driver, telling him to speak Hindi — and the driver wasn’t having it. What followed was a heated back-and-forth that’s now triggered a whole new debate about language in the city.

‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video

A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds online, showing a man yelling at an auto driver, telling him to speak Hindi


A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds online, and it’s got people fired up. The clip shows a man yelling at an auto driver, telling him to speak Hindi — and the driver wasn’t having it. What followed was a heated back-and-forth that’s now triggered a whole new debate about language in the city.

The guy in the video says, “Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru,” while a few of his friends try to pull him away and calm him down.

But the auto driver quickly hits back, saying, “You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi.”

There’s no full context yet about what started the argument, but the moment it hit the internet, the reactions came flooding in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Internet isn’t happy: “He deserves belt treatment”

As soon as the clip landed on X (formerly Twitter), people had a lot to say. Many were angry at the guy for expecting locals to ditch their own language.

One user bluntly posted:
“I don’t support pro-Kannada hooliganism, but the Hindi guy in the video deserves belt treatment. He’s come here from somewhere else and expects locals to speak his language?”

‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video

Another said:
“Most of the Kannadigas in Bengaluru know Hindi. Then why do you hesitate to speak Kannada and make a scene?”

A lot of users pointed out something obvious — Kannada folks in Bengaluru usually do know Hindi, or at least enough to get by. So if you’re moving here, why not try learning the local language too?

Same old issue in a growing city

This kind of language clash isn’t new to Bengaluru. The city is full of people from across the country — it’s a big tech hub, so naturally folks move in from everywhere. But sometimes that mix leads to tension, especially when it comes to language.

One post on X nailed it, “Most of you North Indians make no effort to learn the local language, be it Marathi, Kannada, or Tamil.”

Someone else wrote,
“The arrogance and hatred comes with Hindi! No other language speakers have the audacity to demand others to speak in their language. Language should be about adaptability, not dominance.”

Basically, a lot of people feel like Hindi speakers in South India expect others to adjust to them, instead of putting in the effort themselves.

FYI: India doesn’t have a national language

Several people also brought up a point that often gets lost in these debates — India has no national language. Yep, that’s right.

One user wrote:
“I learned in school that India has no national language. It’s those with no formal education who don’t know this.”

While Hindi is one of the official languages used by the central government, it’s not above any other Indian language. The Constitution actually recognizes 22 official languages, and every state is free to use its own.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

Filed under

bengaluru Hindi Language

A video from Bengaluru is

‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video
newsx

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls
India Breaks Ground as Fi

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers
Myanmar Earthquake: Embas

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month
A video making the rounds

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral
Telangana Chief Minister

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

Man Found Guilty of Fatally Shooting Woman After She Ignored His Catcalls

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers

India Breaks Ground as First Sea-Exported Pomegranates Win Over U.S. Buyers

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month

Jammu and Kashmir Experiences Earthquake; Third In A month

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral

‘Take Husbands To Court’: Woman Boasts Of Using Divorce To Extort Money; Video Goes viral

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?

Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?

Entertainment

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film Sets

Inside Mollywood’s Drug Crisis: Why Substance Abuse Is No Longer An Open Secret In Film

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

Censorship or Suppression? The Ongoing Battle Between Indian Filmmakers and the Censor Board

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends In Modern Music

“Peace Never Comes In A Hurry”: Kailash Kher Delivers Soul-Stirring Performance, Calls Out Hollow Trends

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Rape And Death Threats Over ‘Urinate On Brahmin’ Remark: Anurag Kashyap Responds With Apology

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave