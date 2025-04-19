‘Speak Hindi in Bengaluru’: Man Threatens Auto Driver In Viral Video

A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds online, and it’s got people fired up. The clip shows a man yelling at an auto driver, telling him to speak Hindi — and the driver wasn’t having it. What followed was a heated back-and-forth that’s now triggered a whole new debate about language in the city.

A video from Bengaluru is doing the rounds online, and it’s got people fired up. The clip shows a man yelling at an auto driver, telling him to speak Hindi — and the driver wasn’t having it. What followed was a heated back-and-forth that’s now triggered a whole new debate about language in the city.

The guy in the video says, “Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru,” while a few of his friends try to pull him away and calm him down.

But the auto driver quickly hits back, saying, “You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won’t speak in Hindi.”

There’s no full context yet about what started the argument, but the moment it hit the internet, the reactions came flooding in.

Internet isn’t happy: “He deserves belt treatment”

As soon as the clip landed on X (formerly Twitter), people had a lot to say. Many were angry at the guy for expecting locals to ditch their own language.

One user bluntly posted:

“I don’t support pro-Kannada hooliganism, but the Hindi guy in the video deserves belt treatment. He’s come here from somewhere else and expects locals to speak his language?”

Another said:

“Most of the Kannadigas in Bengaluru know Hindi. Then why do you hesitate to speak Kannada and make a scene?”

A lot of users pointed out something obvious — Kannada folks in Bengaluru usually do know Hindi, or at least enough to get by. So if you’re moving here, why not try learning the local language too?

Same old issue in a growing city

This kind of language clash isn’t new to Bengaluru. The city is full of people from across the country — it’s a big tech hub, so naturally folks move in from everywhere. But sometimes that mix leads to tension, especially when it comes to language.

One post on X nailed it, “Most of you North Indians make no effort to learn the local language, be it Marathi, Kannada, or Tamil.”

Someone else wrote,

“The arrogance and hatred comes with Hindi! No other language speakers have the audacity to demand others to speak in their language. Language should be about adaptability, not dominance.”

Basically, a lot of people feel like Hindi speakers in South India expect others to adjust to them, instead of putting in the effort themselves.

FYI: India doesn’t have a national language

Several people also brought up a point that often gets lost in these debates — India has no national language. Yep, that’s right.

One user wrote:

“I learned in school that India has no national language. It’s those with no formal education who don’t know this.”

While Hindi is one of the official languages used by the central government, it’s not above any other Indian language. The Constitution actually recognizes 22 official languages, and every state is free to use its own.

