‘Special 26’ Raid In Delhi? 10 Fake ‘CBI Officials’ Flee After Woman Demands ‘Show Me Warrant’

A suspected fake CBI raid was foiled at a businessman’s home in Delhi’s Rohini area on August 8 after his wife refused to let a group of eight to 10 men enter the house, police said. The men claimed to be Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials and said they had come as part of an investigation. The woman, however, demanded proper documents and a search warrant before allowing them inside, preventing what police suspect was an attempt to enter the house under false pretences.

Fake CBI raid group stays outside home for nearly 90 minutes

Reportedly, the men remained outside the residence for around one-and-a-half hours and allegedly pressured the family to open the gate. The woman continued to refuse. As the situation continued, neighbours gathered outside and also asked the men to show their documents, search warrant and a written copy of the notice they claimed authorised the fake CBI raid.

The group told them that the notice was inside their car and that they would bring it. Instead, the men later fled the spot. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras, police said. The incident has drawn comparisons with the 2008 film Special 26, which features a group posing as government officials to conduct a fake raid.

Fake CBI raid complaint leads to FIR and CCTV probe

While the men were still outside, the family made a PCR call. As per reports, police reached the residence, but the group had already escaped. Based on the family’s complaint, an FIR has now been registered and investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved in the fake CBI raid.

The family also told police that the businessman’s father had earlier received a WhatsApp notice carrying the name and signature of the CBI director. Although the message was later deleted, the family had saved a screenshot and handed it over to Delhi Police as part of the complaint.

Fake CBI raid investigation focuses on identifying suspects

Reports say that the family has demanded that those behind the fake CBI raid be arrested as soon as possible. Police are currently trying to establish the identities and other details of the group involved.

The fake CBI raid was ultimately stopped because the woman refused to open the door without seeing official documents. Police have registered a case and are examining the available CCTV footage and the screenshot of the WhatsApp notice. As of now, police have not issued a separate statement on the identities of the suspects or made any arrests.

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