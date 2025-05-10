Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Special Briefing Operation Sindoor May 10: Here Are Top Points You Need To Know

Speaking during the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared, "I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations."

Special Briefing Operation Sindoor


During a new special briefing of Operation Sindoor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh shared new details on what conspired on May 9.

Speaking during the briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared, “I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern.”

Col Sofiya Qureshi added, “Pakistani army is continuously attacking the western borders; it has used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter jets to attack India’s military sites.”

She further stated, “India neutralised many dangers, but Pakistan tried to infiltrate via Air at more than 26 places, and they damaged our equipment and personnel at air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, Bathinda. They used high-speed missiles at 1:40 am to target Punjab’s air base. They even attacked health facilities and schools.”

Vikram Misri: Pakistan actions are escalatory

Vikrim Misri: Pakistani actions are provocative

Vikram Misri: India has defended with responsibility & in measured manner

Army: Pakistan used drones, loitering munitions and fighter jets

Army: Pakistan used high speed missile at 1:40 am

Army: Pakistan tried to target Punjab airspace station

Army: Indian forces retaliated and targeted Pakistan radar station & bases

Army: India hit Pakistan military installations

Army: Sialkot base targeted in precision strikes

‘Srinagar, Udhampur, Awantipora bases targeted by Pakistan’

‘Pakistan used cover of civilian flights during attack’

‘Pakistan targeted India’s Civil aviation infrastructure’

‘Hospital, schools and munition depots were targeted’

‘High speed missile attacks at airbases in Punjab’

‘Targeting of civilian infrastructure also taken place’

‘Indian Forces carried precision strikes only on Pak military infrastructure’

MEA: Indian civilians injured in Ferozepur and Jalandhar

MEA: Pakistan officials making ludicrous claims

MEA: Ludicrous claim of Indian missiles reaching Afghanistan

MEA: Afghan people don’t need reminder on who targets their civilians

MEA: Pakistan shelled Rajouri killing Additional DC Thapa

newsx

