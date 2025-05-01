Special Court Allows NIA to Collect Tahawwur Rana’s Voice and Handwriting Samples in 26/11 Case

A special court in Delhi has given the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the go-ahead to collect the voice and handwriting samples of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana is currently in NIA custody after being extradited from the United States earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh approved the agency’s request to obtain the samples, which are expected to be used for further verification in the case.

12 More Days in Custody

Just two days before the court’s approval, on Monday, the same bench had allowed an extension of Rana’s custody by 12 more days. The NIA had urged the court to grant more time to question Rana, claiming that he had not been cooperative during interrogation.

In court, the NIA revealed that Rana had already been shown a large amount of documents and other evidence linked to the 2008 attacks, but said that he was being evasive in his responses. The agency stressed the need for further questioning to uncover “crucial information related to his alleged involvement in the attacks.”

Lawyers Face Off Over Remand

During the hearing, the NIA was represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann. Representing Rana was Advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Legal Services Authority.

While the NIA pushed for more custodial interrogation, Rana’s lawyer objected, saying there was no valid reason to extend his remand. According to the defense, Rana had already been in custody for several days and further detention was unnecessary.

However, the court sided with the prosecution, agreeing that more time was needed for the investigation.

Rana’s Background and Arrival in India

Tahawwur Rana, now 64, is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin. He had been living in the United States when India formally requested his extradition in connection with the 26/11 case. After a long legal process, American authorities handed him over to Indian officials earlier this month.

Following his arrival in India, he was taken into NIA custody in New Delhi, where investigators began a fresh round of questioning to determine the extent of his links to the planners and executors of the Mumbai attacks.

The Deadly 2008 Terror Strike

The 26/11 terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan took the country and the world by storm. More than 170 people died, while hundreds were injured, as armed gunmen coordinated attacks on several high-profile sites across Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, and Leopold Café.

India has long demanded that all the perpetrators and supporters of the attack face justice, no matter where they are located. The NIA is investigating Tahawwur Rana on these grounds as part of a larger endeavor seeking to bring all perpetrators to justice, irrespective of how much time has passed.”