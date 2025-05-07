Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Special Pujas In Karnataka Temples For Indian Army’s Counter-Terror Operation

Temples across Karnataka will hold special pujas to honour the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, following a directive from the Hindu Religious Endowments Department.

Temples across Karnataka have been instructed to conduct special pujas in honour of the Indian Army following the success of Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror mission carried out in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The directive was issued on May 7, 2025, by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department.

The decision comes in response to the Indian Army’s operation launched after the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, where 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Recognising the significance of the military action, the state government has called for religious observances across temples under its jurisdiction.

The circular, issued from the office of the department’s Commissioner in Bengaluru, specifies that the pujas must be held to honour the bravery of Indian soldiers, offer prayers for their safety and well-being, and seek divine blessings for their continued success.

The order follows a directive from Karnataka Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy, who extended his congratulations to the armed forces. “In light of this achievement, the Hon’ble Minister… has extended congratulations to the Indian Army for their successful operation,” the circular noted.

The department has urged temple authorities to perform these pujas with “solemnity and devotion,” making it a tribute not just from the government but from the people of Karnataka.

Temples have also been asked to ensure strict compliance with the instructions, reinforcing the symbolic and spiritual support of the state toward the country’s military efforts.

This spiritual gesture mirrors the nationwide emotional response to Operation Sindoor, which has come to represent both a military success and a moment of national unity and healing, especially for those directly affected by the April 22 tragedy.

