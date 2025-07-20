Speeding Ambulance Hits Kanwar Pilgrims In UP’s Ghaziabad; Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured

At least two Kanwar pilgrims were killed and three others were injured after a speeding ambulance rammed into them in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Saturday night.

Delhi-Meerut highway Accident

The incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut highway near Kadraabad at around 11:45 PM. The pilgrims were heading towards Haridwar to collect water from the Ganges for the annual Kanwar Yatra. The accident took place when the high-speed ambulance collided with a scooter and a motorcycle carrying several people.

The collision threw the motorcycle riders onto the road. Two pilgrims died on the spot, and the injured were rushed to Life Hospital in Modinagar and Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

Police Statement

Soon after the incident, senior police officials from the Modinagar police station, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gyan Prakash Rai and Station House Officer Naresh Sharma, were headed to the spot, India TV reported.

As per India TV, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dehat Surendra Nath Tiwari said, “The ambulance collided with a motorcycle and scooter carrying five Kanwar pilgrims. Two have died, and the remaining three have been admitted to local hospitals. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.” The police team said further investigation is underway.

