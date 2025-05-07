Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Live Tv
SpiceJet Suspends Select Flights Amid Operation Sindoor Tensions

Following the escalation of cross-border tensions after India’s Operation Sindoor airstrikes, SpiceJet has temporarily suspended its flight operations to several northern destinations.

Following the escalation of cross-border tensions after India’s Operation Sindoor airstrikes, SpiceJet has temporarily suspended its flight operations to several northern destinations.

As per the latest update, all SpiceJet flights to Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla, and Amritsar have been cancelled until 5:30 am on May 10. The decision comes as a precautionary measure in view of heightened security alerts and airspace restrictions near the border areas.

Passengers scheduled to fly to or from these destinations have been advised to check with the airline for further updates or alternative arrangements.

