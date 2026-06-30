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Home > India News > SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

A SpiceJet Mumbai-Dubai flight was stopped on the runway after an engine issue was detected before takeoff. All passengers were safely deboarded as the aircraft was grounded for inspection.

SpiceJet Mumbai-Dubai flight halted on the runway after an engine issue was detected. Passengers were safely deboarded. (Image: Unsplash)
SpiceJet Mumbai-Dubai flight halted on the runway after an engine issue was detected. Passengers were safely deboarded. (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-06-30 21:49 IST

SpiceJet flight SG-5113, which was scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Dubai, was grounded after a technical issue was detected before takeoff. The aircraft was brought back before takeoff after an engine-related problem was identified, and resultantly the flight was prevented from proceeding as scheduled. According to reports, the aircraft returned to the ground before taking off as a precaution after the suspected engine issue came to light. The airline did not allow the flight to depart, prioritising passenger safety while the aircraft underwent technical checks.
 
The airline deboarded all the passengers on board safely and taken back to the airport terminal. There were no injuries reported, and the aircraft was grounded for further inspection to determine the cause of the problem.
 

SpiceJet Emergency Landing: Safety Protocols Followed

There are strict aviation safety procedures if any technical issues are detected before the flight takes off. In this case, the flight crew and ground staff acted instantly to ensure that all the passengers were safely evacuated while engineers began inspecting the aircraft. Although such incidents may lead to delays and inconvenience, grounding an aircraft before departure is a standard safety measure whenever a potential mechanical issue is identified.
 

Other Recent Aviation Incidents

This latest SpiceJet incident took place just a day after another SpiceJet aircraft arriving from Mumbai experienced a tyre burst while attempting to land at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar. The aircraft landed safely, and all 148 passengers and crew were evacuated without any injuries. After a technical inspection and tyre replacement, the aircraft was cleared to resume operation later that evening.
 
In another incident, an IndiGo flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was declared a medical emergency after a three-year-old child reportedly lost consciousness onboard. The flight made an emergency landing at Surat Airport, which allows the child to receive immediate medical treatment at a nearby private hospital.
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SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here
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SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here

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SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here
SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Dubai Flight Halted on Runway After Engine Issue Detected; Details Here
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