Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential, Says 'Nothing Wrong In Country Using Spyware'

On August 25, 2022, the top court stated that the technical panel had found malware in five out of 29 mobile phones it examined. However, the panel did not confirm whether the spyware used was Pegasus.

Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential, Says 'Nothing Wrong In Country Using Spyware'

Spyware Saga Continues: Supreme Court Keeps Pegasus Findings Confidential


The Supreme Court on Tuesday stated that the report submitted by the technical panel probing the Pegasus spyware case will not be made public. The apex court underscored that any document affecting the nation’s security and sovereignty must remain confidential. The court was hearing a cluster of petitions demanding a full investigation into the alleged use of Israeli Pegasus spyware for surveillance of journalists, politicians, and activists. The inquiry, initiated in 2021, had led to the formation of both technical and supervisory committees to assess the claims.

Panel Findings May Remain Sealed

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh said it would examine to what extent the technical report can be shared with individuals, but firmly held its stance on national security.

“What is wrong if the country is using the spyware? To have a spyware, there is nothing wrong. Against whom it is used is the question. We cannot compromise or sacrifice the security of the nation,” Justice Surya Kant remarked during the hearing.

Who’s Who in the Probe Panels

The technical panel included three cybersecurity and digital forensics experts — Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste. The monitoring panel was chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice RV Raveendran and supported by former IPS officer Alok Joshi and cybersecurity specialist Sundeep Oberoi.

Malware Found, But No Clear Link to Pegasus

On August 25, 2022, the top court stated that the technical panel had found malware in five out of 29 mobile phones it examined. However, the panel did not confirm whether the spyware used was Pegasus. The court had noted that while the presence of malware was verified, no conclusive link to the controversial Israeli software could be established.

Next Hearing Scheduled for July

The court has scheduled the next hearing on the matter for July 30. Until then, the report will stay under wraps, and the national debate over surveillance, privacy, and spyware remains unresolved.

