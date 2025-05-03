Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources

The cyber-espionage campaign appears to be a calculated effort to hack into systems that store India’s defence strategies and response plans.

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources


In a serious breach of national security, spyware has reportedly been sent to Indian defence personnel with the intent to extract sensitive military information. The cyber-espionage campaign appears to be a calculated effort to hack into systems that store India’s defence strategies and response plans.

According to preliminary intelligence findings, the operation aimed to infiltrate both official and personal devices of military staff. Personal laptops and mobile phones of targeted individuals were compromised, potentially exposing India’s classified defence blueprints.

Covert Operation from Rawalpindi

What makes this attack particularly alarming is the use of Indian-based servers and VPNs to disguise the origin of the spyware. Investigations suggest that although the spyware traffic appeared to originate within India, it was being remotely operated from Rawalpindi. This tactic was likely adopted to bypass standard cyber-defence protocols and delay detection.

The agenda behind the attack was clear: access internal communication networks, monitor deployment plans, and gain insights into India’s strategic response framework in case of conflict.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Defence cyber units and intelligence agencies are now on high alert. A technical audit is underway to assess the extent of the breach and strengthen firewalls and surveillance protocols. The Ministry of Defence has not released an official statement but is believed to be coordinating with multiple agencies to neutralise any ongoing threats.

This incident underlines the growing sophistication of cyber warfare and the urgent need to safeguard digital infrastructure at all levels of the armed forces.

Filed under

Spyware

newsx

Controversy Erupts Over Barkha Dutt’s Presence in Kashmir Amid Security Restrictions
Who Is Queen Latifah, And

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star...
newsx

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans:...
newsx

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy
Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, t

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...
India is planning to ask

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Controversy Erupts Over Barkha Dutt’s Presence in Kashmir Amid Security Restrictions

Controversy Erupts Over Barkha Dutt’s Presence in Kashmir Amid Security Restrictions

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star...

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After