Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources

In a serious breach of national security, spyware has reportedly been sent to Indian defence personnel with the intent to extract sensitive military information. The cyber-espionage campaign appears to be a calculated effort to hack into systems that store India’s defence strategies and response plans.

According to preliminary intelligence findings, the operation aimed to infiltrate both official and personal devices of military staff. Personal laptops and mobile phones of targeted individuals were compromised, potentially exposing India’s classified defence blueprints.

Covert Operation from Rawalpindi

What makes this attack particularly alarming is the use of Indian-based servers and VPNs to disguise the origin of the spyware. Investigations suggest that although the spyware traffic appeared to originate within India, it was being remotely operated from Rawalpindi. This tactic was likely adopted to bypass standard cyber-defence protocols and delay detection.

The agenda behind the attack was clear: access internal communication networks, monitor deployment plans, and gain insights into India’s strategic response framework in case of conflict.

Defence cyber units and intelligence agencies are now on high alert. A technical audit is underway to assess the extent of the breach and strengthen firewalls and surveillance protocols. The Ministry of Defence has not released an official statement but is believed to be coordinating with multiple agencies to neutralise any ongoing threats.

This incident underlines the growing sophistication of cyber warfare and the urgent need to safeguard digital infrastructure at all levels of the armed forces.