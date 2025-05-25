Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Smashes 17-Ball Fifty, Joins IPL 2025’s Elite Fastest Scorers

Heinrich Klaasen hits a 17-ball fifty vs KKR in IPL 2025, equalling Vaibhav Suryavanshi's record. Only RCB’s Romario Shepherd has done faster with a 14-ball blitz.

SRH’s Heinrich Klaasen Smashes 17-Ball Fifty, Joins IPL 2025’s Elite Fastest Scorers


In a thrilling turn of events during an IPL 2025 clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen delivered a sensational performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), equalling the second-fastest fifty of the season. His explosive knock came off just 17 balls, leaving spectators stunned and bowlers helpless.

The decision to promote Klaasen to number 3 raised eyebrows initially, especially with in-form Ishan Kishan available. But the Proteas star silenced all critics with a blistering display of power-hitting, reaching his half-century with 5 boundaries and 4 towering sixes.

Klaasen’s furious assault helped SRH pile pressure on KKR, following a blazing start by openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, who set the tone with a fiery 92-run partnership. Klaasen’s entry at the fall of Abhishek’s wicket proved to be a game-changer.

He now shares the spot for the second-fastest fifty this season with Rajasthan Royals’ young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had also reached 50 in just 17 balls against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament. Meanwhile, RCB’s Romario Shepherd holds the top spot for the fastest fifty in IPL 2025, having scored it in a mere 14 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings.

Fastest Fifties in IPL 2025 (So Far):

  • Romario Shepherd (RCB) – 14 balls vs CSK

  • Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 17 balls vs KKR

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) – 17 balls vs GT

Suryavanshi’s innings didn’t stop at 50—he went on to score his maiden IPL century in that same game, showcasing the young batter’s immense potential.

Back to Klaasen, the powerful right-hander’s innings is expected to help SRH post a massive total against KKR. His fearless strokeplay showed just why he is considered one of the most dangerous middle-order batters in T20 cricket.

As IPL 2025 progresses, such aggressive batting displays continue to thrill fans, keeping the tournament full of surprises and setting new benchmarks in fast scoring.

