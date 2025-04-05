Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi In Sri Lanka

PM Modi In Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday evening for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka. The visit is focused on exploring ways to enhance cooperation in key areas such as trade, defense, and cultural exchange.
PM Modi’s trip comes at a time when both nations are working towards deepening their strategic partnership. During his visit, he is expected to hold discussions with Sri Lankan leadership to address regional and global issues, further solidifying the long-standing friendship between the two countries. The visit marks a significant step in fostering deeper ties.
It is a matter of great pride for me to be honored with the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan’- PM Modi In Sri Lanka
“It is a matter of great pride for me to be honored with the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan’ by the President today. This honor is not just mine, but it is the honor of 140 crore Indians. It is a tribute to the historic relations and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka.”
आज राष्ट्रपति दिसानायक द्वारा 'श्रीलंका मित्र विभूषण' से सम्मानित किया जाना मेरे लिए गौरव की बात है।
यह सम्मान केवल मेरा सम्मान नहीं है, बल्कि यह 140 करोड़ भारतीयों का सम्मान है।
यह भारत और श्रीलंका के लोगों के बीच ऐतिहासिक संबंधों और गहरी मित्रता का सम्मान है: PM @narendramodi
हमारी Neighbourhood First policy और Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’, दोनों में श्रीलंका का विशेष स्थान है।
भारत ने ‘सबका साथ सबका विकास’ के विजन को अपनाया है।
हम अपने पार्टनर देशों की प्राथमिकताओं को भी महत्व देते हैं।
पिछले 6 महीनों में ही हमने 100 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक राशि के लोन को… pic.twitter.com/eYJRaEsjES
पिछले 6 महीनों में ही हमने 100 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक राशि के loan को grant में बदला है: PM @narendramodi
This is a tribute to the historic relations and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka. Over the years, both nations have worked together on various fronts, from trade to cultural exchange, and even during moments of crises. This honor strengthens the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that has always existed between our countries.
भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच सदियों पुराने आध्यात्मिक और आत्मीयता भरे संबंध हैं।
मुझे यह बताते हुए अत्यन्त ख़ुशी है कि 1960 में गुजरात के अरावली में मिले भगवान बुद्ध के relics को श्रीलंका में दर्शन के लिए भेजा जा रहा है।
त्रिंकोमाली के थिरुकोनेश्वरम मंदिर के renovation में भारत…
हमने मछुआरों की आजीविका से जुड़े मुद्दों पर भी चर्चा की।
हम सहमत हैं, कि हमें इस मामले में एक मानवीय approach के साथ आगे बढ़ना चाहिए।
हमने मछुआरों को तुरंत रिहा किये जाने और उनकी Boats को वापस भेजने पर भी बल दिया: PM @narendramodi
