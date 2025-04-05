Home
  Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision 'MAHASAGAR': PM Modi In Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Holds A Special Place Our Neighbourhood First Policy And Vision ‘MAHASAGAR’: PM Modi In Sri Lanka

PM Modi In Sri Lanka emphasized that India remains committed to meeting the needs of its neighboring countries.

PM Modi In Sri Lanka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Friday evening for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka. The visit is focused on exploring ways to enhance cooperation in key areas such as trade, defense, and cultural exchange.

PM Modi’s trip comes at a time when both nations are working towards deepening their strategic partnership. During his visit, he is expected to hold discussions with Sri Lankan leadership to address regional and global issues, further solidifying the long-standing friendship between the two countries. The visit marks a significant step in fostering deeper ties.

It is a matter of great pride for me to be honored with the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan’- PM Modi In Sri Lanka

“It is a matter of great pride for me to be honored with the ‘Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushan’ by the President today. This honor is not just mine, but it is the honor of 140 crore Indians. It is a tribute to the historic relations and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka.”

PM Modi emphasized that India remains committed to meeting the needs of its neighboring countries. He reaffirmed India’s dedication to strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring the welfare and progress of neighboring nations. This reflects India’s ongoing efforts to foster positive relationships and mutual growth across the South Asian region.

This is a tribute to the historic relations and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka. Over the years, both nations have worked together on various fronts, from trade to cultural exchange, and even during moments of crises. This honor strengthens the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that has always existed between our countries.

