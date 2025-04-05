Home
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Sri Lanka President Vows To Protect India’s Security, Will Reject Use Of Territory Against India

The discussion between the two leaders also delved into key areas of cooperation. President Dissanayake requested Prime Minister Modi’s support on a crucial maritime issue.

Sri Lanka President Vows To Protect India's Security, Will Reject Use Of Territory Against India (Pic : ANI)


Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to India’s security during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Addressing the media in Colombo, President Dissanayake stated, “I reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s stand that it will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India as well as towards regional stability.” This statement underscored Sri Lanka’s dedication to ensuring peace and security in the region, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Collaboration Of Sri Lanka On Maritime and Digital Issues

The discussion between the two leaders also delved into key areas of cooperation. President Dissanayake requested Prime Minister Modi’s support on a crucial maritime issue. “I requested Prime Minister Modi’s intervention in convening early bilateral technical discussions pertaining to Sri Lanka’s claim to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf for the Establishment of the Outer limits of the Continental Shelf beyond Exclusive Economic Zone,” he said. This collaborative approach signals Sri Lanka’s intent to strengthen its maritime presence while maintaining regional stability.

In addition to maritime matters, Dissanayake and PM Modi discussed digitalisation as a means to drive Sri Lanka’s growth and innovation. “Sri Lanka recognises the importance of developing a digital economy to drive growth, innovation, and efficiency,” the President added. He also expressed gratitude for India’s contribution, saying, “I thank the Government of India for the financial grant of Indian Rupees 300 crores to implement Sri Lanka’s unique Digital Identity Project.”

Sri Lanka Honors PM Modi With Highest Civilian Award

A major highlight of the visit was Sri Lanka’s decision to confer its highest civilian honor, the Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Modi. President Dissanayake announced, “I am pleased to announce that the Government of Sri Lanka has decided to confer upon him the highest Sri Lanka honour – Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana… Prime Minister Modi highly deserves this honour; that is what we firmly believe.” This recognition reflects the strong and enduring friendship between the two nations.

Shared Values And Strong Ties

During their talks, the two leaders reflected on the long-standing relationship between India and Sri Lanka, which has deep historical, religious, and cultural ties. “The friendship between India and Sri Lanka is very close… We are neighbours with deep historical, religious and cultural ties that go back over a long period of time and our time-tested relationship is built on shared values, mutual respect, and common interests,” President Dissanayake emphasized.

PM Modi’s Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Prime Minister Modi’s visit, which began on April 4 and will last until April 6, aims to review progress in key areas outlined in the Joint Vision for “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future. President Dissanayake adopted this initiative during his visit to India. Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square upon his arrival, a first for any visiting leader. His visit aims to further cement the India-Sri Lanka relationship, particularly in areas such as technology, infrastructure, and security.

A Warm Reception

Despite heavy rainfall, PM Modi received a warm welcome from Sri Lankan ministers upon his arrival at the airport. “Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka,” he shared on X. Later, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora and enjoyed a traditional puppet performance. His visit also includes a tour of Anuradhapura, where he will inaugurate India-funded development projects, further strengthening the bilateral partnership.

(With Inputs From ANI)

