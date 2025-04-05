Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025: Telangana Police Grants Permission With 24 Strict Conditions

BJP MLA Raja Singh gets permission to lead Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on April 6, 2025, from 10 AM to 8 PM, with 24 strict police-imposed conditions.

Telangana Police has given conditional approval to BJP MLA T. Raja Singh to hold the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM in Hyderabad. The procession is permitted under Section 22(1) a-e of the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 Fasli (No. IX), as per a letter issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Hyderabad.

The Shobha Yatra is scheduled to start from Aakashpuri Hanuman Temple and end at Hanuman Vyayamshala, Ram Koti, covering several major points in the city including Anita Tower, Puranapool Gandhi Statue, Jummerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiambar Bazar, Mazjid Gowliguda, Gurudwara Koti, Women’s College, and Sultan Bazar.

While the event has been allowed, it comes with 24 detailed conditions that organizers must strictly follow.

Key Restrictions for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025

No inconvenience to the public or obstruction to traffic. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Complete compliance with existing laws and traffic regulations. Procession must remain on the extreme left of the road, leaving the rest for regular traffic. No deviation from the approved route or halts for speeches. No DJs, loudspeakers, or high-decibel sound systems during or after the event. Firecrackers, gulal, colors, or throwing any object at passers-by are strictly banned. No weapons, including sticks longer than 2 feet, swords, or inflammables allowed. No provocative speeches, slogans, or banners that hurt religious or community sentiments. No participation under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Sufficient number of volunteers must be deployed at all sides of the procession. No parking of vehicles on public roads at the yatra or meeting points. Volunteers must also be arranged at parking areas to prevent disturbances. Drone cameras, hot air balloons, or flying devices require prior written police permission. All police instructions during the event must be strictly followed. The organizer must remain in touch with local police stations and inform them of developments. If law and order are disturbed, the organizers will be held fully responsible and face legal action.

The police made it clear that any violation of these guidelines will invite legal consequences under the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 Fasli and other applicable laws.

