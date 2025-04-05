Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025: Telangana Police Grants Permission With 24 Strict Conditions

Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025: Telangana Police Grants Permission With 24 Strict Conditions

BJP MLA Raja Singh gets permission to lead Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad on April 6, 2025, from 10 AM to 8 PM, with 24 strict police-imposed conditions.

Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025: Telangana Police Grants Permission With 24 Strict Conditions


Telangana Police has given conditional approval to BJP MLA T. Raja Singh to hold the Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM in Hyderabad. The procession is permitted under Section 22(1) a-e of the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 Fasli (No. IX), as per a letter issued by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Hyderabad.

The Shobha Yatra is scheduled to start from Aakashpuri Hanuman Temple and end at Hanuman Vyayamshala, Ram Koti, covering several major points in the city including Anita Tower, Puranapool Gandhi Statue, Jummerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiambar Bazar, Mazjid Gowliguda, Gurudwara Koti, Women’s College, and Sultan Bazar.

While the event has been allowed, it comes with 24 detailed conditions that organizers must strictly follow.

Key Restrictions for Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025

  1. No inconvenience to the public or obstruction to traffic.

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  2. Complete compliance with existing laws and traffic regulations.

  3. Procession must remain on the extreme left of the road, leaving the rest for regular traffic.

  4. No deviation from the approved route or halts for speeches.

  5. No DJs, loudspeakers, or high-decibel sound systems during or after the event.

  6. Firecrackers, gulal, colors, or throwing any object at passers-by are strictly banned.

  7. No weapons, including sticks longer than 2 feet, swords, or inflammables allowed.

  8. No provocative speeches, slogans, or banners that hurt religious or community sentiments.

  9. No participation under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

  10. Sufficient number of volunteers must be deployed at all sides of the procession.

  11. No parking of vehicles on public roads at the yatra or meeting points.

  12. Volunteers must also be arranged at parking areas to prevent disturbances.

  13. Drone cameras, hot air balloons, or flying devices require prior written police permission.

  14. All police instructions during the event must be strictly followed.

  15. The organizer must remain in touch with local police stations and inform them of developments.

  16. If law and order are disturbed, the organizers will be held fully responsible and face legal action.

The police made it clear that any violation of these guidelines will invite legal consequences under the Hyderabad City Police Act 1348 Fasli and other applicable laws.

ALSO READ: Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

Filed under

Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra 2025

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador
Mohanlal and Prithviraj S

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days
newsx

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment
US VP JD Vance to visit I

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With...
newsx

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New...
Trump's tariffs hit Heard

Trump Slaps Tariffs On Penguins: Flightless Birds Hit Back With Viral Social Media Protest
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Trump Administration Challenges Judge’s Order To Return Mistakenly Deported Man From El Salvador

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment

BJP Worker Found Dead In Bengaluru Office, Suicide Note Blames Congress For Harassment

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With Wife Usha Vance: Report

US Vice President JD Vance Set To Visit India This Month On Heritage Tour With...

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New Pamban Bridge Special

India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge To Open On April 6: What makes The New...

Entertainment

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Box Office Tsunami: Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan Breaks KGF Chapter 1’s Record In Just 9 Days

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Mugdha Chaphekar And Ravish Desai Announce Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

‘Good Bad Ugly’ Trailer: Ajith Kumar Steals Fans’ Hearts With His Signature Style

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Release Date Announced: Action Film To Hit Screens Worldwide On This Date

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Income Tax Raids Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Home After ED Action On Empuraan Co-Producer Gokulam Gopalan

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture