Srikakulam Temple Stampede: ‘Pained’ PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu Express Grief After Tragic Incident Kills Several

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and several top leaders including PM Modi have expressed deep shock and grief after a tragic stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district, left nine devotees dead and several others injured on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered at the temple for Ekadashi darshan, leading to heavy congestion at the entrance. The sudden surge of devotees caused panic and resulted in a stampede.

PM Narendra Modi wrote in X “Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

In an official statement, Chief Minister Naidu called the incident “deeply saddening” and directed officials to take immediate rescue measures.

“The loss of lives in this unfortunate incident is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased,” he said.

Naidu further instructed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and asked public representatives to remain at the site until relief operations are completed.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement saying:

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed profound shock over the stampede incident that occurred at the Venkateswara Temple in Kashibugga in Srikakulam district.”

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Education and IT, also took to social media to express grief, terming the tragedy “deeply shocking.”

“The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple, which resulted in the death of several devotees, is deeply shocking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died,” he posted on X.

Lokesh added that he had spoken to senior officials, the district minister K. Atchannaidu, and local MLA Gauthu Sirisha, directing them to extend immediate support to the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief, stating,

“It is extremely tragic that 9 devotees lost their lives… The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured receive the best treatment.”

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed his profound anguish over the deaths and offered condolences to the affected families.

According to government officials, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, and additional police forces have been deployed to manage the crowd and stabilize the situation. State Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu reached the temple soon after the incident to oversee rescue efforts and gather details.

