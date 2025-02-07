Home
SRK's Dunki In Real? Nagpur Man Recalls Spending ₹50 Lakh, Getting Held By Mexican Mafia During Illegal Immigration

After spending ₹50 lakh in hopes of settling in Canada, he returned to India in disgrace—handcuffed and shackled.

SRK’s Dunki In Real? Nagpur Man Recalls Spending ₹50 Lakh, Getting Held By Mexican Mafia During Illegal Immigration

Deportation


Harpreet Singh Laliya, one of the 104 Indians deported from the United States for illegal immigration, has opened up about the grueling challenges he faced during his unauthorized journey.

After spending ₹50 lakh in hopes of settling in Canada, he returned to India in disgrace—handcuffed and shackled.

A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster carrying 104 Indian illegal immigrants landed at Amritsar Airport at 1:55 PM on Wednesday. This marks the first batch of deportations under the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Journey Intended for Canada Ends in US Deportation

Laliya had initially planned to migrate to Canada but was misled by his agent, leading to an unintended and perilous route to the United States. His journey began on December 5, 2024, from New Delhi, with a connecting flight from Abu Dhabi. However, he was denied boarding, forcing him to stay in Delhi for eight days before being rerouted.

After being redirected to Cairo, Egypt, Laliya was supposed to reach Montreal, Canada, via Spain. However, he ended up staying in Spain for four days before being transported to Guatemala. From there, his route took him through Nicaragua, Honduras, and Mexico, eventually reaching the US border.

The journey was not just financially draining but physically exhausting. He revealed that he was held captive by the Mexican mafia for 10 days, forced to trek through mountains for four hours, and endure a grueling 16-hour walk to the US border.

₹50 Lakh Spent But Returned in Chains

Laliya’s immigration attempt cost him ₹49.5 lakh, which he had borrowed from banks, family, and friends. Despite the heavy financial investment, he was caught by US authorities and detained. Before deportation, he and the other 103 Indian immigrants were taken to a facility known as “welcome centers” before being sent back to India aboard a US aircraft—handcuffed and shackled.

The deportees included individuals from multiple states:

33 from Haryana

33 from Gujarat

30 from Punjab

3 from Maharashtra

3 from Uttar Pradesh

2 from Chandigarh

Government’s Statement on the Deportation Process

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha, explaining that the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) authorities follow specific Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during deportations, which include the use of restraints.

However, he clarified that women and children were not subjected to these measures.

As India continues to witness rising cases of illegal immigration, stories like Laliya’s serve as a stark reminder of the risks and hardships involved in unauthorized migration.

