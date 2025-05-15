Stalin Condemns Union Govt’s Presidential Reference; Says This Attempt Clearly Exposes the Fact That Government Acted at BJP’s Behest to Undermine People’s Mandate

Home
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly condemned the Union government's Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly condemned the Union government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents, and said that this attempt clearly exposes the fact that the Tamil Nadu Governor acted at the BJP’s behest to undermine the people’s mandate.

President Responds to Supreme Court Verdict

His remarks came hours after President Droupadi Murmu gave a sharp response to the April 8 verdict of the Supreme Court, fixing deadlines for the Governor and the President to decide on state Bills in the Tamil Nadu government versus Governor case, asking the top court how it could have given such a ruling when the Constitution had no such stipulations.

Stalin’s Strong Statement Against Centre

In a detailed statement, Stalin said, “I strongly condemn the Union government’s Presidential reference, which attempts to subvert the Constitutional position already settled by the Supreme Court in the Tamil Nadu Governor’s case and other precedents.
This attempt clearly exposes the fact that the Tamil Nadu Governor acted at the BJP’s behest to undermine the people’s mandate.”

Allegation of Undermining State Governments

The DMK leader said that this is nothing but a desperate attempt to weaken democratically elected state governments by placing them under the control of Governors serving as agents of the Union Government.

“It also directly challenges the majesty of law and the authority of the Supreme Court as the final interpreter of the Constitution,” he said.

Stalin Questions BJP’s Intentions

Firing salvos at the government, Stalin asked, “Why should there be any objection to prescribing time limits for Governors to act? Is the BJP seeking to legitimise its Governors’ obstruction by allowing indefinite delays in Bill assent?

“Does the Union Government intend to paralyse non-BJP State Legislatures?” the Chief Minister questioned.

He also said that the nation stands at a critical juncture and the questions raised in the reference reveal the BJP-led Union government’s sinister intent to distort the Constitution’s basic distribution of powers and incapacitate the state legislatures dominated by opposition parties.

“Thus, it poses a clear exigent threat to state autonomy,” Stalin said.

Call for Opposition Unity

The Chief Minister added that in these grave circumstances, “I urge all non-BJP states and party leaders to join this legal struggle to defend the Constitution.”

“We will fight this battle with all our might. Tamil Nadu will fight — and Tamil Nadu will win,” the DMK leader added.

Earlier in the day, the President said Articles 200 and 201, applicable to Governors and President respectively, “do not stipulate any time frame or procedure” to be followed by them while considering grant or refusal of assent to a Bill passed by an Assembly.

