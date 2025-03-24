‘Stalin Is Staging A Drama’ Palaniswami Slams DMK’s JAC Meet On Delimitation

On being asked about the BJP’s alleged attempts to reunite expelled AIADMK leaders VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam with the party, Palaniswami dismissed any possibility.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday criticized the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, calling it a mere distraction from the state’s pressing issues, including law and order concerns and corruption.

Addressing reporters at Omalur in Salem district, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government is using the delimitation issue to divert public attention from the rising power tariff, property tax, water charges, and essential commodity prices. “Stalin is staging a drama to conceal the sufferings of the people,” he said.

He further pointed out that the delimitation issue should be addressed in Parliament and criticized the Congress for not participating in the DMK’s protests at the Parliament entrance. “The Chennai meeting was just a cover-up for the issues prevailing in the state,” he added.

‘DMK Allies Silent on Law and Order, Corruption’

Taking a dig at DMK’s alliance partners, Palaniswami accused them of ignoring the worsening law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. He also expressed disappointment over the Communist parties’ silence on these issues.

The AIADMK leader alleged widespread corruption in various departments under the DMK government. “Corruption is rampant, not just in the excise department but across all departments. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a ₹1,000 crore scam in Tasmac, which we had previously highlighted,” he said, referring to reports published in newspapers.

‘No Reunification with Sasikala, Panneerselvam’

On being asked about the BJP’s alleged attempts to reunite expelled AIADMK leaders VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam with the party, Palaniswami dismissed any possibility. “AIADMK is functioning effectively. There is no plan to induct them, not now and not in the future,” he clarified.With this strong stance, AIADMK continues to position itself as the primary opposition force against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

